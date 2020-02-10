A lot of people wonder how do sportsbooks earn money since betting on sports requires skill and is not that chance-based and therefore, shouldn’t they sometimes lose money? Of course, the house always has an edge and the same goes for sports betting included bets on the latest cricket scores. Well, sportsbooks’ revenue comes from the losing bets commission and it is called the vigorish. They do this through point spreads.
Let’s consider a simple example. An event occurs and the odds are 11 to 10 and a +110 line. If a player wants to win $100 they have to risk $110. Therefore, the player places $110 and collects $210 if the team won. However, if the team lost, a player loses $110. If two players bet and one loses whilst the other wins, that is $10 for the house. As you’ll see, all bookmakers tend to shift the line in order to ensure winnings.
The Balance Strategy
Every sportsbook tries to balance the game so that there is an equal amount of bets on each side and they can merely collect the vigorish commission and enjoy. If a played event has 200 bets on each side, according to the above math, the house would win $2000 no matter the winner. This is how they earn their revenue. Still, not all games have equal bets on both sides but the odds also differ a lot and for favourites, payouts are usually much smaller. Additionally, sportsbooks feature numerous sports and events which adds up to their profitability.
Adjusting the Odds
An odd is released by the operator but it will undergo numerous changes in its process. At the start, there are betting limits until the odds are shaped and when they are finalized, the limits are removed. An important factor in the shaping of the odds are public opinion and also sharp bettors who wager high amounts of money and are pros. In fact, most sportsbooks are actually more worried about the sharps than about the general public which is why they are shaping the line according to them. This is because most people will win or lose and sharps know how to play the game.
For conclusion, the sharp bettors and the sportsbooks shape the odds and the sportsbooks tend to limit the bet and even ban sharp players to ensure wins. This is also why having a skilled bookmaker is of the essence of running a successful operation.
(sponsored post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.