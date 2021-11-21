Although some formats are more popular than others, most digital photographers can name multiple different types of digital imagery. To make matters even more confusing, certain apps and software packages use their own, proprietary image formats.
Proprietary Image Formats
As mentioned, some programs use proprietary image formats. This is true in the case of Adobe Photoshop, which uses the .PSD format, as well as it’s free alternative, GIMP, which uses the .XCF format. CorelDRAW, a popular program for digital artists, uses the .CDR format, while Adobe Illustrator uses .AI.
In most cases, these proprietary image formats aren’t compatible or interchangeable in any way. Without the use of specialized, third-party utilities, you won’t be able to open a .XCF file, created with GIMP, in Adobe Photoshop. Not only is this lack of compatibility a result of possible security concerns, but it’s also a result of the developers’ efforts in getting you to use their software.
However, most digital image software is capable of working with multiple generic formats. There are a lot to choose from in this category, and while some programs support more than others, almost all of the major image-editing platforms are compatible with one or two generic formats. Many of these formats are also natively compatible with major operating systems, including Windows, macOS, and Linux, and most of them can be viewed or printed with basic software.
Regardless of the specific program you’re using, it’s important to know the basic differences between the most popular image formats. Not only will it help you choose your software when working with digital images in the future, but it can help you in other areas, too – especially when it comes to recovering lost or deleted images.
General Image Formats
Meant to provide a consistent platform for digital images, most of these formats were developed in the late 80s and early 90s. Some of the most popular image formats include:
- .BMP: Also known as a Bitmap or Bitmap Image File, this image format was specifically developed for use in Microsoft Windows. These files are left uncompressed, which allows you to produce high quality images. However, the tradeoff comes in the large file sizes often seen in .BMP files.
- .GIF: Typically used in web applications, the Graphics Interchange Format generally results in a small file that is easily shared online. But there are some strict limitations with .GIF files, including the fact that they only allow for 256 colors.
- .JPEG / .JPG: Short for Joint Photographic Experts Group, the original coalition that developed the image format in the first place, this is probably the most common image format you’ll see as a digital photographer.
- .PNG: Another common image format, many actually prefer this format to .JPG on account of its lossless format. Despite this, the fact that it still uses compression will turn some digital artists and photographers away from this format.
- .RAW: Digital artists and photographers who want the best possible quality tend to use the .RAW format. Both uncompressed and unprocessed, these files can take up a lot of space. As such, .RAW files are generally processed, with a program like Photoshop, before being presented to the public.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.