Is apple cider vinegar good for hair? It’s a question that keeps cropping up in the health and beauty community, but there’s a reason why it continues to be such a popular topic of conversation. Apple cider vinegar has been used as a natural remedy for hundreds of years. It’s used as a home remedy for everything from managing blood sugar levels to promoting weight loss, leaving it with a questionable reputation as something of a cure-all. But the benefits for your hair are real and varied.
Advantages of Apple Cider Vinegar
The biggest advantage of apple cider vinegar comes from its ability to balance the acidity levels in your hair. A lack of acidity - measured as a high pH level - can lead to weak and fried hair that will grow frizzy in warmer environments. Apple cider vinegar is highly acidic, and using it in your hair can bring a better sense of balance to your hair’s structure and help reduce the risk of split ends.
But apple cider vinegar can also serve as an extra layer of protection for your hair and scalp. The fact that it possesses both anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties means that it can bolster your body’s fight against infections. If you’re dealing with itchiness or irritation in your scalp, rubbing a little apple cider vinegar can help reduce the frustration. Just keep in mind that it’s not an alternative to a serious medication for irritated skin. But it’s regularly used by people looking for an all-natural alternative or supplement to a dandruff shampoo.
Apple cider vinegar is also rich in minerals and vitamins, and particularly minerals and vitamins that are essential for the continued health of your hair. Most important is the presence of vitamins C and D. Vitamin C is a moderate cleansing agent in its own right, the type that will provide added luster and health to your hair without causing any additional damage. It’s one reason for the acidic properties of apple cider vinegar and plays a major role in smoothing and repairing the cuticles. Vitamin C is particularly useful for hair damaged from dyes, as it can reduce the presence of free radicals in your hair and scalp. There are even rumors that vitamin C can help with hair loss, though there’s currently little scientific evidence to back up that claim.
Vitamin D is regularly recognized as an important component in the health of your bones, but it also serves a role in the healthy maintenance and growth of your hair. A lack of vitamin D can actually lead to hair loss and thinning, but a body that receives the right amount of vitamin D will strengthen your immune system and facilitate the growth of both new and existing hair follicles.
How to Apply Apple Cider Vinegar to the Hair
Integrating apple cider vinegar into your daily hair routine doesn’t mean having to switch up the formula in any radical way. In fact, it can be smoothly added to your existing routine. You simply need to dilute a couple of tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water and apply it to your hair after showering and conditioning. Simply work it into your scalp and hair follicles, and let it set for a few minutes. It can be washed out before leaving the shower. If you find that it’s not doing the job right, you can always increase the proportion of apple cider vinegar to water, though you should generally not use more than five tablespoons in one sitting. This isn’t a treatment you need to use every day. Using apple cider vinegar a couple of times a week will provide you with the optimal results without making the pH levels too acidic.
