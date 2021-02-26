Envision the perfect life - you get plenty of sleep, your body is well-hydrated, and there are plenty of vegetables on your plate. And then, you see a couple of advertisements selling daily supplements.
No matter how balanced your life (and diet) is, you would still need additives to lead a healthy life.
It is essential to add vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients lacking in your diet. It is taken by those who cannot have a balanced diet through natural food. People above 50 years of age can also take supplements as their body finds it difficult to absorb nutrients otherwise. Back and joint pain becomes a common problem as you cross your 50s. If you wonder how to relieve back pain, daily supplements can help you a great deal, especially Omega 3, 6, 9 & 7.
Note - It is better to take a doctor's/nutritionist's advice before planning to buy any dietary supplements. Also, do thorough research about the best brands in the market.
Now, before we introduce you to the world of supplements, let's understand why it's essential to buy daily supplements.
Why It's Important To Buy Daily Supplements
Did you know that 90 percent of women and men do not get the ideal level of nutrients? These nutrients are quite crucial for your body. Most people miss taking these nutrients because they follow a rigorous diet plan or get carried away by the size zero bodies they see in magazines and TV commercials.
There are some essential supplements that everyone can use. We will give a list of daily supplements that you can add to your diet after your doctor's approval.
1. Vitamin D
It is a vital nutrient that helps in the overall functioning of the body. Due to today's sedentary lifestyle, the body does not get enough Vitamin D. If you cannot get a daily dose of sunshine, pop a vitamin D tablet.
2. Vitamin B12
This vitamin is necessary to keep your nerves and red blood cells healthy. If you are an older person, you might have difficulty absorbing it from food. In such a case, your doctor might prescribe you to take supplements.
3. Probiotics and prebiotics
Probiotics are good bacteria that can help in keeping a healthy gut. These prevent inflammation, improve digestion, etc.
Prebiotics are food for probiotics. They help to maintain a healthy microbiome in the gut. Your doctor can suggest the amount you can take as it is not the same for everyone.
4. Magnesium
It is a micronutrient that keeps your blood pressure under check, helps in neurotransmitter regulation, etc. If you are not getting enough magnesium from your diet, you might face severe mood swings, difficulty sleeping, etc. A doctor can prescribe you take magnesium supplements to improve your health under such circumstances.
5. Turmeric
Turmeric has powerful anti-inflammatory properties. You can take these tablets daily for a variety of health conditions. It can reduce heart risk in cholesterol patients, osteoporosis, people under anti-depressants, etc. It can also reduce inflammation of your stomach lining and helps with digestion. If you can't find raw turmeric in your area, you can opt for turmeric tablets.
6. Omega 3
Omega 3 is a micronutrient that can help reduce heart attack risks, regulate cholesterol, lower blood pressure, etc. It is safe to take up to 3 grams of Omega 3 daily. A doctor can prescribe the exact amount you need to take. He might also suggest you eat Omega 3 rich food instead of a supplement.
Concluding Thoughts
There are many more supplements available in the market today. They come in various forms - tablets, gels, fortified food items, etc. The kind of supplements and the quantity required differs from person to person.
It is not wise to start taking daily supplements by following advertisements or somebody's advice. After checking with a doctor, you will have a thorough understanding of the nutrients lacking in your diet. Depending on that, the doctor will suggest a list of supplements along with the exact amount you need to take every day.
Daily supplements can offer significant relief if you take them correctly under guidance.
(guest article)
