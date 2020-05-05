With the COVID-19 pandemic putting all live sports to a halt, people are looking for alternatives where they can continue waging their money. That is where online casino games come in. Although the games are virtual, the gameplay is just as engaging as the ones in the real world.
Indians love online casino games, where they can gamble legally in a safe environment. Many still cite the idea of winning big in exchange for bets as the biggest draw of casino games. That is why the trend of online casino in India refuses to slow down. While some users may already know to beat this lockdown boredom with varied online casino games, this might not be the case for many.
So here is a list of five casino games you can play online to beat the boredom during the lockdown:
- Tri-Card Poker
Players are up against the dealer in the Tri Card Poker game. Choose a wager amount, place your bets, and get ready to play against the dealer. After dealing, players receive a total of three cards face up. Whereas, the dealer will have three cards face down where players have to decide whether to raise or double the bet. Players have freedom of folding and losing only the original ante. If the dealer has at least a Queen high, he wins the bet. Whereas, if the player has less than a Queen high, they get to take home the winning amount.
- Teen Patti Pro
Teen Patti is one of the most popular gambling card games in India. Teen Patti Pro is the modern version of the traditional card game that has become a go-to option for many players around the world. The game is also known as flash or flush that allows players to play with their best combination of cards and win the pot.
- Spin the Wheel
Another online variant of a classic casino game, the rules are simple. Players turn the wheel and win whatever prize is highlighted by the pointer once the wheel stops spinning. With a clean, colourful design, interactive animation, and music, Spin the Wheel is the perfect addition to modern table games. Players get to choose from 10 betting areas where they can wager their money by dragging or dropping chips. Players also get a re-bet option to start a new game with the same bet amount from the round you completed.
Andar Bahar
Andar Bahar is an Indian card game that has been around for centuries. It is also known as Katti. Players get to choose from six betting areas (including five side bets) and have the freedom to wage their money.
- European Roulette
The game involved a combination of strategy and chance, and it consisted of a wheel with 37 stops and a ball that lands with equal opportunity on any one of them. The stops are numbers that range between 0 to 36 and are coloured in either red or black. Players have to place a bet on where they think the ball will land.
With all these fun casino games on the internet, your quarantine period could not get any better. So, keep your loved ones safe by staying indoors and playing the above mentioned online casino games in India.
