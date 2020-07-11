The day to celebrate the most amazing and unique bond between brothers and sisters is not far now. Yes! We are talking about Raksha Bandhan. Rakhsa Bandhan is just around the corner and will be celebrated on August 3, this year. Sisters are already busy in buying beautiful and charming rakhis for their brothers. To help you choose the best rakhi online and the perfect rakhi gift, FlowerAura has launched a new collection of rakhi products. FlowerAura is India’s leading florist and No. 1 online gifting portal that offers delivery in over 230 + cities across India. With Rakhi around the corner, FlowerAura is also offering delivery in 29 + countries like USA, UK, UAE, Canada, Germany, Singapore, Spain, etc. So, kick off your rakhi shopping at FlowerAura to choose an amazing present for your brother. Let’s have a look at the new rakhi gifts for brothers launched by FlowerAura.
Explosion Box
The latest and in trend gift is now available at FlowerAura with some new additions. FlowerAura has launched a wide collection of explosion boxes and explosion greeting cards. So, select the best photos of your brother and get them placed inside the explosion box. Your brother will surely unbox happiness while opening this surprise gift of yours.
Grooming Hamper
If your brother is always into maintaining his beard, then this hamper is the perfect choice to go with. It has all the grooming essentials and is beautifully put together in a decorative manner by FlowerAura. Present this beautiful rakhi combo gift to your brother that comes with a charming designer rakhi and make your brother the happiest.
Mug n Chocolate Rakhi Combo
A mug with a funny message like “Tu toh adopted hai” along with the deliciousness of chocolates is the best gift to leave your brother surprised. FlowerAura has designed this unique rakhi gift combo perfectly for your brother. You can even get the message on the mug personalized with your own.
Rakhi Special Cushion
An awesome rakhi gift for brother! Buy this special cushion that is personalised with your brother’s photograph along with a funny message and rakhi wishes. You can also combine this gift with other gifts like mugs and chocolates and that too without changing the theme of the gift. Surely have a look at the different rakhi cushion combos offered by FlowerAura.
Wallet And Rakhi Card Combo
A great stylish wallet for your brother along with your sweet rakhi wishes is just the perfect present that he will appreciate. If your brother is a traveller, you can also have a look at the different travel accessories launched by FlowerAura.
So, these were the latest additions to rakhi gifts collection by FlowerAura. To explore all the different gifts and rakhi combos, you can head on straight to their online portal or mobile application. Buy an amazing gift for your brother and surprise him with your thoughtful pick on this Raksha Bandhan. Happy shopping! Happy gifting!
