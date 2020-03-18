Introduction
Certified Business Analysis Professional (CBAP) is the Certification of business analysis given by IIBA. Among all the certifications in the world, this is one of the most valued and globally recognized. If you are a professional with more than five years of experience, then CBAP certification can be invaluable. It renders immense value to a professional engaged in the circuit of Requirement Analysis, Systems Analysis, and Business Consulting. This certification exam will put into test both the application and understanding of the BABoK formulated by the IIBA, the global BA certifying body.
Benefits of the Certification
· Attractive remuneration: Professionals certified by the CBAP earn 16 percent more.
· The business analyst will gain competence in the practices and principles of business analysis
· You can actively take part in a recognized professional group
· Your professional credibility is recognized by the peers and management
· You will have access to viable opportunities for career growth as a certified business analyst
· Personal satisfaction related to the accomplishment of a milestone in business analysis
· Certification can improve your performance, widen market opportunities, and remove uncertainty
· When you achieve and maintain and maintain a certification it ensures that you keep improving in your profession
· You will be eligible to apply for jobs with higher income that are formally recognized as an experienced business analysis professional
· You will be recognized as an individual who is an expert in the field of business analysis.
It is indeed a fact that when it comes to meeting career goals, professional certifications play a major role. It is indisputable proof of their credibility in the industry. Analogously, a CBAP certification can assist a professional business analyst in peeking beyond their existing role. Moreover, it paves the way for a better future for the business analyst from the career perspective.
If we take into consideration the responsibilities and roles of business analysts, it becomes easy to comprehend the plethora of benefits that a CBAP certification has in its offering. The person who comprehends this role well should be able to handle the complexities of business dealings smartly. This writing aims to present viable reasons to justify the quest for professional Certification.
Reason #1 Better communication with the client
There are occasions where a business analyst assumes a lead role in the industry and handles clients directly for comprehending their requirements. Good communication skills hold pivotal importance for properly guiding a project. Otherwise, there is always a high risk of sustaining a financial loss in a company. Irrespective of the project’s nature, a company cannot afford to have professionals with compromising communication skills in the frontline. It takes more than just a good understanding of the business concept to succeed as a business analyst. A collation of technical, interpersonal, and communication skills are important factors for becoming a successful business analyst.
Thus, you need to understand that certifications like CBAP are designed in a way that addresses the professional requirements of a business analyst.
Reason #2 Capabilities related to documentation and problem analysis
In the pursuit of accomplishing organizational goals, a business analyst should hone the skills of critical analysis and innovative thoughts. The CBAP certification is a living testimony of your impeccable skills of problem analysis, making you a master of your trade.
Reason #3 Innovative Ideas
The job profile of a business analyst is characterized by intensive Brainstorming sessions. It is the responsibility of a business analyst to provide proven solutions that transcend the boundaries of standard enterprise processes minimizing the risk of incurring losses. CBAP certification is the first step in acquiring these skill sets.
Reason # 4 Minimizing Rework
Business Analysts have the responsibility of assisting an immaculate requirement analysis. Proper understanding of the requirements minimizes chances of rework and reduces cost surge. Requirement analysis encompasses different scientific processes that you can learn through a professional certification like CBAP.
Reason #5: Providing cost-effective solutions
One of the vital skills of a business analyst encompasses approaching a single problem from different angles. Certification in business analysis, like the CBAP, will equip you with the necessary skills to approach a problem from different angles. You can help organizations in implementing feasible solutions without the intervention of technology. Hence, it will bring down the overall cost of an organization.
Conclusion
The prospects of a business analyst with CBAP certification are indeed bright. Possessing essential business analyst skills is essential for corporate and personal success. If you are desirous of pursuing a successful career in business analytics, then a CBAP certification can be an option to consider. These certifications can help you to be more confident in the domain of business analysis. You must align your knowledge and career goals with the same.
A CBAP certification will help you to get in touch with likeminded people in the profession of business analysis. You will never feel alone when studying, as you will have strong community support. You will have first hand tryst with the thought process of other business analysts and cross-check whether you are progressing in the right direction. When you get in touch with several professionals indulged in the same trade, you will have access to surprise opportunities for progressing in your career.
Remember that there is no benefit of joining the program if you are still in doubt about the benefits and the impact that it will have on your career. You must understand the roles and responsibilities of a business analyst well. It will help you to ascertain whether you must continue in the same domain or not.
If there is a befitting match between your interest and job roles, then you can persist with it. There must be a few essentials which you need to keep in mind while applying for CBAP certification like your professional experience, where do you see yourself as a business analyst in the next five years. You can be sure of pursuing a promising career when you take into consideration these factors.
