India is one of the regions with a curious gambling scene. Betting on games of skill is legal. On the other hand, no licenses have been issued for operators providing games of luck. This doesn't mean players in India cannot play on offshore sites. However, because there's no transparent regulation for casino games, such as slots, blackjacks, roulettes, poker, bingo and other games of chance, many offshore providers operate freely in India.
It is advisable to choose casinos with a valid license from credible agencies, such as the UK Gambling Commission (UKGC). Players should also be aware of the dangers of gambling and subscribe to the GamStop self-exclusion program if necessary.
What is GamStop?
GamStop is a voluntary and free self-exclusion scheme designed by the UKGC. All sites licensed in the UK must participate in GamStop, which involves establishing a robust KYC (know-your-customer) process and ID verification during registration. When a player registers on GamStop, they will no longer be able to access gambling accounts held by UKGC-licensed operators.
The registration becomes effective within 24 and the minimum self-exclusion period is six months, although players can choose up to five years. Once on GamStop, players must wait for the self-exclusion duration to regain access to their accounts. However, there are several new online casinos that aren't on GamStop accepting self-excluded players without any verification and restrictions. These are independent operators licensed by international agencies, such as Curacao and don’t oblige to UKGC or GamStop requirements.
There are many reputable independent casino operators, so players with a gambling problem must remain committed to refrain from betting. Here’s how GamStop works:
- Operator Participation: All casino operators that want a UKGC gambling license must join GamStop. Operators with no GamStop and KYC process aren’t eligible for a license.
- The KYC Process: This involves a robust mechanism the casino uses to request player information during registration. UKGC casinos collect and verify ID information, which helps them identify players who have voluntarily joined GamStop.
- Player Registration: Fiona Palmer recommends to register freely on GamStop to self-exclude from games. This involves visiting the official GamStop website and signing up. You’ll be expected to provide name, past and present addresses and contacts, email addresses and other info. You are then automatically added to the library of GamStop players within 24 hours of submitting the registration application.
- Casino Verification: When players try to sign up at a UKGC casino, the site will quickly match the details with the GamStop database and block them if they are registered on the scheme. All active accounts with UK gambling sites will also be closed for the duration of the self-exclusion.
Why India Needs Self-Exclusion
Online gambling is a worldwide hobby and many places have fully regulated gambling scenes. However, other regions are yet to establish legislation to control online gambling activity. This opens the market for all types of operators. Players in India face little protection since there's no legal casino operator. All offers are from offshore sites and some aren't trustworthy. It is vital to review offers carefully to avoid scams.
One of the crucial aspects of reviewing is the presence of a valid gambling license. There are many national, international and independent agencies that regulate gambling activity in various areas. In India, betting is a state subject, and they only can formulate laws to govern their respective states. Other regions, such as the UK, have an active Gambling Commission that licenses, oversees and fines operators.
If you are in India, it is advisable to join UKGC sites, as it is the most reputable agency and upholds strict standards that favour the player. The UKGC requires all casinos to participate in GamStop and also expects them to resolve customer issues. This prevents operators from exploiting players. You can still join non-UKGC sites and most accept GamStop players. However, the self-exclusion scheme offers players the chance to break from online games and gambling material from UK sites. With no law against gambling on offshore websites, India is in dire need of self-exclusion for players looking to step away from gambling. It effectively puts an end to all betting offers, adverts, promos and opportunities on UKGC-licensed casinos.
If you play on casinos not on GamStop, there are still ways to self-exclude from gambling. Most are apps/software you can install on your device. They are designed to detect and block all online gambling sites, including mobile casinos. You can find one for your smartphone, tablet/iPad, laptop and desktop.
They also block access to betting-related platforms and material. Some of the popular options include Gamblock, Betfilter, Gamban, and NetNanny. Alternatively, you can browse the casino or contact the support team to inquire about existing self-exclusion programs. Most online sites, including those licensed in Curacao, feature cooling periods, time off, betting limits and other programs for players looking to self-exclude.
Summary
Gambling is fun and offers a chance to win life-changing prizes. However, players should stick to reputable casinos with adequate protection and responsible gambling programs. Players in India should research more about GamStop and self-exclusion options, just in case they want to take a break from gambling.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.