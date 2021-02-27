For many of us, a bi-weekly trip to the nail salon to get a new set or a fill is a therapeutic experience. It offers a sense of regularity, a ritual, an escape. Most importantly, having your nails done just gives you an extra boost of confidence when you’re feeling low. When you look good, you feel good, and your nails are an excellent way to do that.
But in recent times, many of us aren’t in a place to feel comfortable making that regular trip to the nail salon due to the public health crisis we’re all facing. Luckily, there is a way to get that fresh acrylic nail look right from your own home.
How Does it Work?
So how exactly can you get a complete acrylic set without going to the nail salon? Let’s get into it.
Find the Right Nail Kit
The first and most crucial step is to find a quality acrylic kit that will make the job easy for you. You can do this by gathering various products or buying a full tarter kit that has already been put together for you.
Whichever path you take, make sure you acquire these supplies:
- Acrylic tips
- Nail Glue
- Acrylic liquid
- Acrylic powder
- Acrylic nail slippers
- Bowls and brush
If you get the highest quality ingredients, this will run you about $100 to start with. Though that sounds steep, remember that these ingredients will more than makeup for it with their repeated use.
The Process
Now that you’ve gathered your supplies, you’re ready to give yourself your very own acrylic manicure. Believe it or not, this process can become easy, but it will take some time to get the hang of it. Practice on a training hand or training fingers if you want to make sure you know what you’re doing before trying it on yourself or a friend.
1. Prep Your Natural Nails
First, you have to get your nail ready. Remove nail polish, trim your fingernails to a short, manageable length, buff them all out, and push back your cuticles. This ensures you have a clean, blank canvas for the acrylic nail.
2. Prime Your Nails
Apply a nail primer to your nails. This is important to remove any oils from your nails, making acrylic nails easier to stick onto them.
3. Apply the Acrylic Nail
Using nail glue, apply your acrylic nail to your natural nail. If you accidentally glue it on a bit crooked, just soak your nail in some water for a few minutes, and the nail should pop right off. Then just reattach the nail.
4. Prep and Mix the Acrylic Ingredients
Put your acrylic liquid and powder in separate small bowls. Then, dip your acrylic brush in the liquid, pressing it down until the bubbles are gone. Brush the excess off on the side of the bowl, then dip the loaded brush into the powder, creating a small ball that isn’t too wet.
5. Apply the Acrylic to Your Nails
Now is the fun (but tricky) part. Gently paint the mixture onto your nails, starting at the base close to the cuticle. Brush it out in small strokes, carefully sculpting and shaping it to the precise shape of your nail. Dab your brush on a paper towel between strokes to ensure the acrylic stays on your nail and doesn’t come off with the brush.
6. Let Dry and Finish
After giving your acrylic set ample time to dry and set, you can finish it off by shaping and filing the tip of your acrylic nails. The last step is to paint the nails however you want.
You’re Finished!
You’re now all done with the process. Remember that your acrylic nails will need a fill in a few weeks, but until then, enjoy your homemade acrylic manicure.
(guest article)
