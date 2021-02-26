Luckily, with some inspiration, suggestions, and the internet, you are guaranteed to find just what you need. Keep reading to come across various gift ideas for any special occasion.
You Can't Go Wrong With Roses
Before starting, it is essential to mention that roses aren’t just the symbol of Valentine's day. They should be the foundation of your present. Roses are also the symbol of love, affection, romance. You name it. Roses are a safe and promising way to start with, so the gift suggestions will be based on roses.
Fleura Vase
A vase filled with roses is a very touching and sweet gift. However, why not take it a step further and have a vase filled with eternal roses that stay intact all year round? Yes, you read that right. The 'Fleura' roses come in a handcrafted ceramic vase and are available in multiple colors, from white to blue.
These roses are real and can really up to a year if they are cared for properly. No need to worry about replacing the flowers anymore, and your special someone will always have a reminder to look at what you got them.
Le Clair Cinq
If you are thinking about something a little smaller and a bit sleeker,’ the le Clair cinq might be just what you are looking for. In this case, five eternal roses of your choice color are placed in a see-through acrylic box.
The box gives off a sophisticated look and preserves the beauty of roses. Again, theforever roses are available in an extensive range of colors to fit any home style.
Small Heart Box
If you want to go for something considered more of a classic for Valentine's day, the tiny heart box is the most appropriate. An elegant black or white heart-shaped box filled with red forever roses will undoubtedly make your valentine's heart skip a beat in a good way.
The box can be kept open or closed, but it is, of course, a lot nicer to have it available and enjoy the sight of beautiful deep red roses to serve as a reminder of a significant individual.
Nue Tuberose
Are you keen on the idea of roses, but physical flowers are not your thing? Check out the Nue Tuberose candle. The striking, floral-scented candle again comes in a handcrafted ceramic vessel and is available in two sizes. The blush tinted wax, along with the touch of orange blossom, freesia, and lotus, is the perfect addition to any living space.
Florentina
Is your valentine a fan of the minimalistic look? A single eternal rose with a color of choice placed in a smoked glass vase will swipe them off their feet. The striking rose quartz radiates with positive energy that will make them loved and special.
Conclusion
To summarise, the gifts mentioned above are the perfect mix of elegance, romance, and style. The variety when it comes to styles and colors ensures the ideal gift for anybody. What sets this set of valentine's day gifts apart is that they last a very long time and will serve as a constant reminder of a beautiful and romantic moment.
It doesn't always have to be a piece of jewelry or romantic dinner to put a smile on somebody's face. Never underestimate the power of a glamorous flower, and don't be afraid to surprise your special someone with a gift like this.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.