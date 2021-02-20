CBD has grown in popularity since the 2018 ‘Farm Bill’ was passed by former President Donald Trump. The precious plant compound has sprung up in all types of products including CBD capsules, bath bombs, bedsheets, and every food you can imagine. Everyone seems to love CBD oil but does it have any specific benefits for women?
We are far behind where we should be considering CBD was discovered in 1940. Prohibition and the stigma created by cannabis have hindered CBD research and the public’s understanding of the cannabinoid. CBD shows some promise in helping women with specific issues but we need much more information before doctors will start prescribing CBD.
Benefits of CBD Drops
We’ve all heard the crazy medical claims by CBD companies. The truth is we don’t know the extent of CBD’s medical applications. CBD oil benefits list includes everything under the sun because the internet and the FDA have given retailers the freedom to say whatever they want without repercussions.
The beginning stages of research are promising, not to mention the thousands of personal accounts that support many of these claims. We will surely better our understanding of how CBD can help women, for now, we have to rely on the available information.
CBD for Women
According to one study, CBD showed promise in regulating the discharge of cortisol, a stress-inducing chemical that creates an imbalance in hormones for many women. Hypothetically, taking CBD will lower the production of this hormone creating a more consistent mood for the user.
CBD is also featured in many beauty products that women are more likely to take advantage of than men. Topicals such as products from Lazarus Naturals CBD are thought to reduce skin conditions.
Experts believe that CBD has the potential to help alleviate many issues. Many of these are side-effects of menopause. Quality sleep and mood swings are common side-effects associate with menopause; many CBD users claim that the cannabinoid has helped them overcome these problems.
Many of these claims are a bit of a reach, but that hasn’t stopped women from adding CBD to their daily routines. As we discover more information about the benefits of CBD tincture, it will be clearer how women can use it to improve their lives.
CBD Oil Uses
Regardless if you have the best CBD tinctures, you will not get results if you are using it wrong. We recommend using CBD oil every day. It takes time for CBD to build up in your system and generate results.
CBD oil has many uses. Before taking, make sure you have a plan and a goal that you want to solve by using CBD. If you are experiencing a problem that is affecting your day, take CBD oil right after breakfast. If you are having trouble sleeping, take it right before going to bed.
One of the best ways to take CBD is sublingual administration. Allowing the CBD oil to dissolve under the tongue gives users the highest bioavailability with the least number of side-effects. The glands under the tongue offer a direct pathway to the bloodstream.
CBD Oil for Women
Women are using CBD for several reasons. While it is unclear if CBD will prove to definitively solve these specific issues women face, we are seeing great results. The future will bring more information to better our understanding of the health benefits of CBD oil for women.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.