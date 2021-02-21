It’s not a surprise at all to see that there are so many poker movies out there. Some of them are depicted well, others not so much. If you want to see a poker movie but you just aren’t sure where to start then you can find out whatever you need to know, right here.
Deal
This is a movie that is aimed for casual watchers. It’s a bit controversial and even though it is not a masterpiece, it’s safe to say that it is a decent movie that is well worth the watch if you love the game of poker. You can expect to have some fun and you won’t feel like you have wasted a few hours if you keep your expectations nice and realistic. The movie has the famous Burt Reynolds as well as Bret Harrison starring it. The plot revolves around Tommy (Burt Reynolds) as well as an ex-player. They are trying to teach the young Alex (Bret Harrison) tricks and strategies that will help him to take over the poker world. There might not be many wow moments in this movie overall, but at the end of the day, it portrays the game well and this is why it will be a favourite amongst poker fans.
California Split
Charlie and Bill are the main characters in this movie. They are played by Elliot Gould and George Segal. They happen to meet in a poker game and they follow a life of being professional gamblers. The movie is set in the 70’s. The poker movie shows how degenerate the life of a gambler can be and it really does force you to think about some of the choices you may make in your own life. When you look at a lot of movies, you will see that some of them revolve around playing poker online, but this one is more focused on the brick and mortar gambling establishments you see out there, to reflect when the movie was set.
Molly’s Game
This has to be one of the best movies to ever hit the big screen, especially when you look at the casino angle. It is fairly recent and came out in 2017. It is based on the true story of the famous Molly Bloom, which was adapted and directed by Aaron Sorkin. She is the Poker Queen and she used to run and manage various high-stakes games. She also hosted games for some high-profile celebrities and she even played with professional players too. It is an adaptation of her life and it shows her younger self as well as her downfall as she began to organise illegal games. If you are a true poker fan then this is one movie that you won’t want to miss out on, and although some scenes may feel exaggerated at times, this helps to add to the amount of allure that the movie has to offer. Casino never lacks glamour and drama - even exaggerated, it’s real.
