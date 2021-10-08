Safety is the leading concern for any production plant, more than even efficiency and productivity. As long as you workers feel safe while working in the place of work they will stay more productive.
Accidents can happen in any production plant. Various industrial hazards are always lurking and can strike at any moment. However, you have to minimize the possibility of these accidents occurring.
Below are some of the ways to help you develop a safe production environment.
- Build a safety culture
While you can deploy various safety tools in the company, it will not be effective when the safety mindset is not part of the team. If you think you can only appoint safety leaders and share booklets for a safer production plant, you might have to rethink. Most companies have tried it before and it failed.
Embrace a new approach by ensuring everyone is committed to safety management and practices. Encourage everyone, from the leadership to the workers, to embrace safety practices.
Once safety is part of your company, it will be in all the processes. No one will find it hard to implement the MRO policies. Encourage the employees to note the various safety lapses in the company and suggest solutions. If possible let the employees take safety courses as part of their learning. From time to time you should also invite safety specialists for the latest industry safety measures and tips.
- Plan for maintenance
Unplanned downtime is one of the main risk factors for safety in industrial production. Downtime limits production which leads to the loss of funds and customer satisfaction. It also leads to employees wasting time hence less productivity.
To avoid downtime, most companies invest in reactive maintenance. This might be as little as temporary fixes. The temporary fixes are not safe as they increase the chances of leakages and extensive damage.
Predictive maintenance is the best option if you are looking to run a safer production plant. While not all accidents are preventable, proper equipment maintenance reduces their chances of occurring.
- Never forget regular inspection
Having data on the possibility of damages then working before an accident while functional, is not enough. You must complement the other safety measures with regular safety inspection. Ensure safety audits, walk-throughs, and checking the state of the various components of the production plant from time to time.
Daily walkthroughs will help you notice various hazards like removed machine guards, poor housekeeping, missing fire extinguishers, and others. You also get to assess the employee safety precautions implementation.
Consider having a dedicated safety administrator to ensure regular inspection. Learning about the t possible hazards early helps avoiding accidents of any form.
- Prevent leaks
Leaks are one of the most common safety hazards. They cause so many accidents as most people in the production tend to treat them as any other part of the production. Rarely will you find anyone reacting fast due to small leaks from the system.
Leaks increase the risk of falls, trips, and slips. In case they occur, such accidents can be life-threatening. They might be put a worker away for days while recovering hence less production on the plant. In some cases, you will lose money if the employee or any other injured individual decides to sue the company for damages.
Keep your workers and yourself safe by preventing such accidents before they happen. Use the right tools, maintenance practices, and products to prevent leaks. For example, a liquid leak will begin with a small drop before turning into a hazardous pool. It only becomes a danger when not detected and cleared early. Otherwise, leaks are inevitable in production plants. All that matters is how effectively you prevent them.
Bottom Line
Safety is a never-ending endeavor for production plants. Make it part of your company culture. Once everyone in the company embraces it, you will have an easy time implementing the other safety measures. Invest in proper maintenance and ensure regular inspection.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.