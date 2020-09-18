India is one of the attractive markets in the world for renewable energy production. As per IBEF, India ranks 5th in Solar power and renewable power installed capacity as of 2018. India ranked 3rd in EY Renewable Energy Country Attractive Index 2019.
Electricity is a crucial element that drives economic growth and quality of life in a country. Solar energy is one of the most reliable forms of clean energy available on earth because of its various benefits. Also, it is easy to produce electricity using different forms of solar systems like off-grid, hybrid, and grid-tie solar system for regular consumption. Grid-tie solar system is the most popular amongst all types. Many reputable companies like Luminous offer a range of solar products and help India take a step towards sustainability.
Image Courtesy: Luminous
What is Grid Tie Solar System?
On-grid or Grid-tie solar system is an arrangement of your solar panel connection, wherein, electricity can be drawn from the utility grid or mainline as well as from the solar panels. It implies that if you are installing a grid-connected solar panel system at home, solar is not the only source of electricity. It also means that the house does not run out of power, especially during scorching summers. When the solar panels aren’t producing enough electricity, the system can import shortfall from the grid.
How Does Grid Tie Solar System Works?
Rooftop solar panels installed at home absorb sunlight and convert it into direct current (DC). In grid tie solar system, inverters convert direct current (DC) generated from solar panels to alternating current (AC) equivalent to the voltage of the grid power. The electricity produced by the grid tie solar system is first used to power the home. Surplus electricity, which is not consumed in the house, is automatically exported to the electricity grid via bi-directional meter, resulting in the reduction of power bills.
Benefits of Grid Tie Solar System
- 1. Easy to Install
If you want to cut down on your power bill and reduce carbon footprint along with supporting India towards energy sustainability, grid tie solar system is the easiest option. Grid tie solar system is easy to install at home and does not require heavy equipment for the same.
- 2. Less Expensive
Grid tie solar system proves to be the right investment choice for short as well as long term. Producing electricity from other forms of renewable energy such as wind or tides, is not feasible at residential premises. However, it is not the case for solar energy. It is far less expensive than these methods of producing clean electricity since the size and cost of equipment is significantly less.
- 3. Government Subsidies
The Indian government is also supporting the initiative of clean energy and is encouraging common people to adapt sustainable measures. The Indian state and central government offer several subsidies for individuals who install solar systems at home for green power production.
- 4. Low Maintenance
Grid tie solar systems don’t require much maintenance. You only need to keep them clean from dust and debris. Usually, there is no wear and tear involved in a grid tie system. You should, however, buy a grid-tie solar system from a reliable company like Luminous India that offers twenty-five years of warranty on solar panels and five years warranty on grid tie inverter.
Take a Step Towards Energy Sustainability
India is steadily moving towards switching to green alternatives like solar energy. You can install grid tie solar system at home and reduce dependence on finite sources of producing electricity. Buy grid tie solar system equipment online from the comfort of your home from trusted companies like Luminous that are at the forefront helping India towards energy sustainability. Their grid tie solar systems are reliable, efficient, and safe to produce power to run your daily loads at home. It also feeds surplus power directly to the grid, thereby reducing your electricity bills and fuel consumption.
(guest article)
