Are you confused about what branch of engineering to choose after 12th class? It’s natural to be puzzled about your career choices. After all, parents have their concerns while you have a different opinion. You should be able to make an informed choice if you are choosing engineering as a career option. In this article, we will talk about B Tech chemical engineering and a particular specialisation that is in huge demand.
Chemical engineering is one of the oldest engineering branches and in today’s world it’s in high demand for many reasons. The job market is lucrative, and the constant innovation is putting new processes in the picture. Today, B.Tech chemical engineering has many specialisations that focus on a particular branch of chemical engineering. Specialisations such as one in refining petrochemicals are opening up new avenues in the chemical and petrochemical industry.
However, before we list down the reasons why you should pursue a specialisation in chemical engineering, let’s briefly know about chemical engineering.
What is Chemical Engineering?
Chemical engineering is one of the broadest fields of study whose primary purpose lies in turning raw materials into viable products. Chemical engineers typically work in a multifaceted environment where they work on the entire product life cycle. The initial conceiving of the product (inception) to the final form of the product – chemical engineers have an important role to play in all steps.
What is Specialisation in Refining Petrochemicals?
B Tech chemical engineering degree with a specialisation in refining chemicals focuses on teaching students on applying industry-standard practices in the fields of natural gas processing, gas transportation and gas utilisation techniques. It further focuses on providing students with specific upstream activities. These activities encompass reservoirs, exploration, and production.
Now that you’re aware of chemical engineering as a branch and its specialisations, let’s take a closer look at why you should pursue this specialisation.
Response to Demand
Chemical engineering has always been in huge demand since it’s a core engineering field. However, the demand is rising for a specialised degree in chemical engineering for many reasons.
Firstly, organisations are looking for professionals who are industry ready and can take on work head-on. Specializing also enables students to pursue a specific field – in this case; it’s refining petrochemicals. The field is in demand and is also a highly stable one. Not only is it among the higher paying specializations – the opportunities are endless because of the nature of the work.
There are many opportunities in both public and private sector companies, primarily since refining petrochemicals specialisation deals with the processing, gas transportation and utilisation.
The salary ranges from 5-12 LPA and increases as one gets more work experience.
Become an Industry Expert
Pursuing a specialisation helps in understanding the industry and field in a much deeper sense. Students who pursue specialisation are well-versed with subjects such as chemistry, mathematics and physics. However, additional subjects and branches of the former subjects are also on the tips of such students.
Once students graduate, they can work in multiple areas and have both working and applied knowledge of these subjects. As a specialised refining petrochemical engineer, you would get extensive first-hand experience on Fluid Mechanics, Heat Transfer, Drilling Engineering, Mass Transfer, Reservoir Engineering, City Gas Distribution, Natural Gas Processing, Air Fraction and Gas Purification.
With such diverse knowledge of the field, a specialisation bestows way more than a general chemical engineering degree.
Free to Choose Job, Career Direction and Location
Chemical engineering is a field that offers a wide range of career options. A specialisation only makes it more exciting as the available career choices are lucrative and give a more freehold to engineers.
B Tech in Chemical Engineering with specialisation in refining petrochemicals provides a plethora of options across different industries and jobs. In addition to working in the petrochemical field, chemical engineers with specialisation are free to work in biochemical, minerals, paper, packaging, food and drink and HSE (health, safety and environment) industries.
A specialisation such as one in refining petrochemicals also enables engineers to travel around the world for work. Work across the globe, both in developing and developed nations and give that dream of working abroad a kickstart!
Chemical engineering is a core field that is interlinked with every other industry. Since consumerism is at an all-time high, chemical engineering is only going to provide more opportunities with time. A specialisation will help engineers to study a lot more than a general degree – making them eligible to pursue career interests in different sectors.
However, what is essential is the choice of the university when choosing a specialisation. Focus on universities that impart an education that is in synergy with the industry. Only a handful of universities offer specialised chemical engineering degrees. Universities like UPES offer B Tech Chemical Engineering with specialisation in Refining Petrochemicals and are known for its industry-aligned curriculum. UPES is also India’s first and only university to be rated QS 5 Stars for employability. So, for a great career – choose great courses, courses with a purpose!
