Eyes are the first thing that usually gets noticed by people and lash lifts are one of the latest beauty trends for people to keep their eyes looking amazing 24/7. Many women are ditching eyelash extensions for lash lifts because this treatment has results that look and feel natural. Lash lifts generally last for 6 to 8 weeks and during that time they can simplify your beauty routine.
This simple treatment can leave you with noticeable results that will change the way you handle your beauty routine. The process is also a lot easier than eyelash extensions as well, leaving behind softer and more dramatic results. There's a lot you may be wondering about this beauty treatment, so we're going to go overwhat to know about getting a lash lift.
The Easiest Way To Have Glam Lashes All The Time
When it comes to drawing attention to the natural beauty of a woman's eyes, a lash lift is the way to go. This semi-permanent treatment can bring out the best of your natural eyelashes. It's a lift and curl treatment that works with the eyelashes to give you the best-looking results.
To make sure every client looks their best after treatment, the eyelash technician pays close attention to the shape of their eyelids. They do this to make sure every client has a custom job to bring out their natural beauty. Since there are so many different types of curls, they want to get the best one for each client.
In order to get the right curl, there are a few things that the eyelash technician will need to keep an eye on. They always start by observing the eyelash's natural growth pattern and how long those lashes grow. The next thing they will observe is how the lashes respond to natural curling.
Enhancing Natural Beauty
Everyone has a unique set of eyelashes, which is why each lash lift is a custom job. The same curl can't be used on every set of lashes, so the technician takes a lot of care into determining the best curl for each client's eyelids.
Before going ahead with the treatment, they will always discuss the curl of choice with the client to make sure everyone is on the same page. This treatment is completely safe. To make sure the client's eyes don't get irritated during the process, a set of silicone shields are gently applied to the eyelids. These will also work to absorb the curling solution.
An adhesive will then be gently combed in an upward motion along the lashes to make sure they are secured to the pad. Once everything is in place, the lash technician can apply the curling solution to give you the lashes you've been dreaming of. It takes less than 15 minutes for this solution to do its job.
Once that curl is ready, the technician will apply a setting lotion to complete the look of the lash lift.
(guest article)
