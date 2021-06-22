The first thing that you need to keep in mind when looking for the best inverter in India is that no brand can offer a “one-size-fits-all” solution. Different inverter brands offer inverters in different categories. These categories vary depending on the load requirement and the budget of individuals who want to buy an inverter. Reputable brands like Luminous, too, offer inverters in different categories. Some of their most popular and highly sold inverters are from the following three categories - High Capacity, Integrated and Premium. Let us read further to find out what inverters are offered in each category and how they differ from each other.
High Capacity Inverters
These inverters are mostly used in commercial establishments or residential setups that need power backup to run heavy load equipment such as AC, water pump, washing machine, refrigerator and more. Before the introduction of high capacity inverters, people had to rely on diesel generators that used to cause a lot of pollution. But now with the introduction of low maintenance and highly efficient high capacity inverters, pollution is not a concern.
If you too are looking for a high capacity inverter then you must check out Luminous India’s iCruze range of inverters. The iCruze range of inverters is available with VA ratings ranging from 2.8 KVA - 12.5 KVA.
Integrated Inverters
If you want to buy an inverter that’s an extension of your personality, you should go for the integrated inverters from Luminous India. For instance, the Regalia range of inverters from Luminous India is a type of integrated inverter and has the reputation of being India’s first world mounted inverter. These inverters are available in a non-separable inverter plus battery combo and they come with a Lithium ion battery. The two most popular inverter series in this range are the Regalia W1530 and Regalia W1550 which is a wall mount inverter series & Regalia F3200, F6410 & F6420 which is a Floor mount inverter series.
Another noteworthy feature of the Regalia range of inverters is that they can be connected and monitored from any part of the world. And you can easily do that with the help of your smartphone. (Note - the phone has to be compatible with iOS and android)
Premium Inverters
Get ready to experience India’s most intelligent home UPS that comes with a 32 bit DSP processor. The Zelio Plus range of inverters in this category come with modern designs and state of the art features. And the two most popular models in this range are the Zelio Plus 1100 and the Zelio Plus 1700. Both these inverters are equipped with an intuitive LCD display that continuously gives you info about - power backup, battery charging. Also, these inverters use the sine wave inverter technology, and are therefore more apt for sensitive appliances.
What is Your Requirement?
Now that you know the different categories of Luminous inverters and the load capacity they cater to, you can visit Luminous India’s website to buy one based on your requirement. Luminous India is one of the most trusted names in the inverter battery space and has the reputation of a customer centric brand with an excellent customer service track record.
