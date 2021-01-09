Acupuncture can be of great help during pregnancy. It has been found to relieve many of the symptoms of pregnancy, including nausea, headaches, pain, and so on. Of course, getting poked with needles is not something you would want to look forward to during pregnancy but it can make a world of difference in the way you feel during your nine-month journey. Before going into the details of acupuncture, let’s look at what acupuncture is in itself.
What is Acupuncture?
Acupuncture originated from China thousands of years ago and it is regarded as a form of healing. Traditional Chinese medicine sees the body as being made up of two opposing forces. You’ve probably heard of yin and yang. These are the two forces believed to be at work in the human body. When there is an imbalance between these two, it hinders the flow of vital energy known as qi by Chinese traditional medicine. When going through acupuncture, hair-thin needles are inserted through the skin at specific points on the meridians to normalize these imbalances to restore health. This process is done by an acupuncture practitioner. Research has found out that acupuncture works. So, why not consider going through an acupuncture session during pregnancy to relieve some of your symptoms.
Benefits of Acupuncture in Pregnancy
Acupuncture has been reported to offer numerous benefits when done during pregnancy. Many people have claimed to relieve different symptoms after sessions of acupuncture. Some of the symptoms that acupuncture can help to relieve include heartburn, constipation, sciatica, swelling in the legs, and carpal tunnel syndrome, among others. Some science-backed benefits of acupuncture during pregnancy are highlighted below:
Relieve from Morning Sickness
Many studies have revealed that acupuncture that targets the wrist has the potential to significantly reduce vomiting and nausea related to morning sickness. This means that if you are experiencing morning sickness, you can benefit greatly from an acupuncture session.
- Relieve from Pelvic and Lower Back Pain
According to research that was published in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology, acupuncture could help minimize the pain that is usually experienced in the pelvic region and lower back during pregnancy. Another 2015 report states that acupuncture has been found to help improve pelvic pain and it has also been very effective in the treatment of lower back pain during pregnancy.
- Treatment of Depression
Depression is more common in pregnancy than it has ever been reported. It is said to affect about one in every four women. It has also been reported that acupuncture can help in the treatment of depression among pregnant women. A 2010 study that was published in the Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology reveals that in eight weeks depressed pregnant women that were previously using an antidepressant, acupuncture was administered on them and the severity of the symptoms of depression significantly reduced among these women compared to those that no acupuncture was administered.
- Relieve From Sleep Problems
Getting enough sleep during pregnancy is a luxury that many women cannot boast of. Not because they don’t want to sleep but because they can’t seem to get to sleep or stay asleep for long. However, some research has revealed that women that receive acupuncture treatment sleep better during pregnancy. Therefore, if you are currently experiencing pregnancy-induced insomnia, you may want to consider receiving acupuncture.
- Management of Headaches
Research has also shown that acupuncture may significantly reduce headaches in pregnancy. This means you can throw away your pills and focus more on enjoying your pregnancy.
Conclusion
There is no doubting the fact that acupuncture has a lot of benefits. Its benefits during pregnancy are most endearing because anything that can reduce the symptoms of pregnancy is a welcome idea among pregnant women.
(guest article)
