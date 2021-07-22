We have known from the inception of the cryptocurrencies that this field had been pretty unpredictable in terms of the value that it might return to its investors in the form of investing through different mediums. Some developers have shown their trust in this currency that they feel can change how the traditional banking system works. While others fell prey to the online scams that they accidentally or intentionally led to due to their foolish decisions. ICO has been one such way where new startups are initiated through different means to raise their platforms. Any investor that is investing in an ICO should pay due diligence before they enter into a new startup. Checkout this official site to know more about bitcoin trading.
An ICO is a popular way of startup for any small or big scale business. This method is useful in raising funds and in return giving the tokens to the investors that invest by buying those tokens. There must be certain things that one must keep in mind before investing in an ICO. One must always check for the white paper that is published concerning a cryptocurrency. It makes and builds trust in the investors about the proper planning out of the respective cryptocurrency. There have been many currencies that have initiated their path through this process and are now one of the most popular cryptocurrencies while others have proved to be scams.
THINGS THAT AN INVESTOR MUST KEEP IN MIND BEFORE INVESTING IN AN ICO
· Its white paper
The first thing that an investor must pay heed to is its white paper. A white paper makes it trustworthy for its investors that the formation of crypto is a properly planned out idea and not an overnight invention. If a currency makes its white paper to let the people know about its working and plans, then they in return build the trust of the investor so that they invest in it in future. It mentions all the strategies and goals that it keeps for its future workings regarding its project. It thoroughly talks about the approach that it is going to make along with its other strategies to not make its white paper and currency a farce in front of the people that are looking forward to investing in it.
· COALITION AND TEAM
The second step that must be kept in mind is its coalition and team that it forms with the others to make a proficient working of its cryptocurrency. In cryptocurrency, this is a quintessential aspect that one must consider. For example, Ethereum is one such alternative coin that has come into existence with many partnerships and teamwork that proved efficient for its future workings and people had trusted through its white paper and the partnership that this is going to be a successful coin in the future. The list has been mentioned as to its teams and the coalition to assert its goals that it has laid for its future.
· A THOROUGH RESEARCH
Thorough research regarding a business is also a step that an investor must follow. Thorough research would make it clear for its investor as to what different goals it sets from other ICO and cryptocurrencies. It must be thoroughly checked as to what plans it sets for its future working.
CONCLUSION
The topic has talked about the ICOs and what things must be kept in mind before an investor thinks of investing in ICO and cryptocurrency. I hope this article would grant you better choices while you think of investing through an ICO in cryptocurrency.
(guest article)
