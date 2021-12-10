When gambling went online in the mid-1990s it proved that without strict licensing and regulation of this industry and those that work within it, the result would be that of chaos. Things were chaotic in the early years of online casinos and those who suffered the most were the innocent gambling public - play Bonanza Slot.
Some became victims of unscrupulous online casino practices and others discovered that they had no rights or did not know their rights online, in this new virtual gambling world. Something had to be done to create a more level playing field for customers, and this came in the form of the creation of the UK Gambling Commission.
The UK Gambling Commission: A Closer Look
The UK Gambling Commission was founded on the 1st of September 2007. It is part of the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and is a public body of the government. The purpose of the UK Gambling Commission is to license and regulate all forms of gambling in the UK. It does this by setting out criteria that must be met by all organisations that want to legally offer gambling products to UK citizens. Only those who fully comply and meet the requirements are issued with a license. Those that cannot, or refuse to abide by the rules are forbidden to operate in the UK
Other Functions of the Commission
The UK Gambling Commission also charges a fee for the privilege to operate in the United Kingdom. They are also in charge of punishing any gambling organisations that break the UK gambling laws or are seen to be acting irresponsibly. This body is also in charge of reviewing and introducing new gambling laws when seen necessary.
Part of the commission’s job is to license the slot providers and not just the online casinos that house these games. If granted a license then these slot creators can supply UK online casinos with their slots, but each game must be individually tested for fairness as well. If a casino wants to put its customer's minds at ease, then it can allow a third-party testing lab access to all its games.
Striking a Deal
You may notice that many different slot providers are represented at online casinos, but the same names keep cropping up on each gambling platform. This is because in-house slot production is a rarity, so online casinos must source their games from somewhere. The most reliable supply of slots comes from big slot production houses that can afford to buy a license and play by the UK Gambling Commission’s rules. Therefore, online casinos know that they are buying slots from a safe pair of hands and that the games they supply are fair for the public to play as well.
Licensing The Key to Successful Brands
All successful slot providing brands such as NetEnt, Microgaming, Playtech, and Pragmatic Play have only been able to thrive because their games have been licensed, tested, and regulated by professional gamble bodies such as the UK Gambling Commission. Once this has been done, then they can reap the financial benefits of selling the products to licensed online casinos across the country.
(guest article)
