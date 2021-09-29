In Canada, there is a great demand for skilled employees and experts. Immigration Refugee Citizenship Canada (IRCC) has launched numerous immigration programs to meet this demand, such as:
- Startup Visa
- Work Permits
- Study Permits
- Canada Express Entry Program
- Family Sponsorship Program
- Caregiver Program
- Provincial Nominee Program
- Atlantic Immigration Pilot Program
- Quebec Selected Worker Program
Recently, the immigration authorities of Canada announced that it is inviting approximately 1.3 million immigrants by 2023.
How can IELTSMaterial.com GIS help you migrate to Canada?
If you want to settle in Canada, and cannot take PR rejections, IELTSMaterial.com GIS (Global Immigration Services) is the place to go. You might require expert assistance because it's critical to know exactly which program under Express Entry is better suited to your profile. The service desk of IELTSMaterial.com GIS is the finest in their field, and they assure their assistance throughout the procedure. They have managed to get Canada PR for 5000 candidates so far.
About IELTSMaterial.com GIS (Global Immigration Services)
The IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services is a dedicated platform that provides genuine, accurate, and comprehensive immigration services to Canada. Their service desk experts are knowledgeable and believe in providing ongoing support throughout the process and assistance in order to enhance CRS scores. Their services incorporate four different types of service plans.
1st type of service plan includes
Assistance over entire PR process
2nd type of service plan includes
Assistance over entire PR process + Job Search assistance
3rd type of service plan includes
Assistance over entire PR process + IELTS preparation course
4th type of service plan includes
Assistance over entire PR process +IELTS preparation course + Job Search assistance
Each of these programs is tailor-made to meet the specific demands of each candidate. Their service desk is simple to approach and saves commuting time because all of their services are 100% online.
Moreover, all of their services are transparent and cost-effective, allowing you to better understand the services that will be included in the plan you choose.
Things to consider before hiring a consultancy service for immigration to Canada
Here are some things you might want to ask yourself before signing up for a consulting service:
- Do you want your immigration consulting service to have all of the information you require regarding the immigration process?
- Do you want them to be updated about the recent trends and the changes in the immigration process?
- Do you want them to assist you in finding work in Canada?
- Do you want them to provide you with any other additional service to help you meet your PR needs?
- Do you want a service with a fair cost structure?
Well, if the answer to the above is yes, then IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services is the ideal solution for you.
Key features and benefits
Knowledgeable Service desk
IELTSMaterial.com Global Immigration Services officials at IELTSMaterial.com are highly qualified and competent experts who give end-to-end support during the application procedure. These consultants evaluate your application profile and choose the right visa category for you. For example, the Canada express entry program has three different programs, and consultants ensure that you don't get rejected due to an inaccurate program selection.
Unparalleled immigration-related assistance
The consultants at IELTSMaterial.com GIS ensure that the applications of their candidates are error-free and meet all of the application type's standards. In order to do so, they offer a document checklist as well as letter templates to assist you in keeping track of your application. They also assist applicants with their academic qualification checks in the framework of the Canada ECA.
Their services also include assistance in obtaining a medical examination and a certificate of police clearance. They determine your CRS score based on your list of documents and help in improving it.
Additional service benefits
One of the additional features of this platform is that they assist in IELTS exam preparation. IELTS assistance includes 30 sessions, in-depth video lectures, and a plethora of practice exercises and mock exams. Sample band 8+ answers are included in the eBooks they provide. They help you enhance your test performance. An additional feature is that they help you get a job in Canada by revamping your resume according to international standards, optimizing your LinkedIn page, marketing your profiles to direct employers and recruitment consultants. Their reviews testify to the fact that they are experts in procuring a Canada PR.
If you are still apprehensive about it, contact the IELTSMaterial.com GIS (Global Immigration Services) service desk and resolve your queries.
(guest article)
