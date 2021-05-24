Movies based on casinos have long been popular with audiences, but how does the Indian version released in 2019 rank against Hollywood’s biggest names? The Great Indian Casino might have lacked the huge budget of Ocean’s Eleven and Casino, but is it more appealing for Indian players?
The Great Indian Casino, 2019
This Hindi-language movie from Rupesh Paul has Ameesha Patel as a type of femme fatale character, who works with her partner to take on the four corrupt owners of the Great Indian Casino. They are played by Rajesh Sharma, Asif Basra, Pankaj Beri, and Deepraj Rana.
The official publicity at the time of the film’s release in 2019 said that it is a “game of survival, success, luck, and love”. It is worth noting that the story also revolves around the Indian government’s demonetization policy that was announced in 2016, and how certain people worked out ways to make it work to their advantage.
If you watch it and wonder how realistic the games showed are, you can get an authentic gaming experience while sitting safely at home in an online casino in India, like Genesis. Their live casino features games like European Roulette and Speed Baccarat and it is highly regulated, with licenses from the British and Maltese authorities making it safe to play in. Beyond the established titles, there are also various slots available, many hosting impressive graphics too.
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
This movie by Steven Soderbergh was a remake of 1960 original that starred Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin. The 2001 version had an all-star cast, with George Clooney, Brad Pitt, and Matt Damon among the actors.
Clooney plays Danny Ocean, who wants to carry out a daring heist of the casino owned by Terry Benedict, played Andy Garcia. It was a massive success and was the fifth-highest grossing movie in the year of its release, earning $450 million around the planet. This led to the sequels Ocean’s Twelve (2004) and Ocean’s Thirteen (2007).
There is no doubt that Ocean’s Eleven had a bigger worldwide impact than The Great Indian Casino, thanks to the presence of huge stars and a massive budget. However, the Indian movie should feel closer to home for many people than the effort from Hollywood, while the fact that it covers the controversial demonetization process ensures that it is grounded in reality.
Casino, 1995
Robert de Niro, Sharon Stone, and Joe Pesci are among the stars who carry out the lead roles in this intense Martin Scorsese thriller. It is based on a non-fiction book, with the main characters playing the roles of real people in the American gambling scene.
De Niro’s character is Sam “Ace” Rothstein, who oversees a casino in Las Vegas. It gives us a view of how the gambling scene there changed over the years, as we follow Sam while he runs the casino and deals with all of the people involved in it.
It was well-received by audiences, making $73 million from a budget estimated at up to $50 million. Stone’s performance as the glamorous Ginger was particularly highly praised, as she was nominated for an Academy Award and a Golden Globe Award.
These two Hollywood movies are among the biggest and most widely-seen casino films ever made. While the Great Indian Casino didn’t make the same global impact, it is a movie that should appeal to many Indian movie fans looking for an interesting story, even those who don’t know a lot about casino games.
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.