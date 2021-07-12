Generally, gambling has been a taboo subject for a long time. However, times are changing and gambling has become more accessible than ever that it’s becoming more welcomed by many countries and different cultures. It’s becoming more of responsible activity and countries like India are one of the few ones that are big fans of the said activity.
Gambling has been part of the Indian culture for a long time now. It can be traced to as early as 7300s BC in Ramayana where some sort of game of chess and with dice are mentioned. It was said that gambling during that time wasn’t taboo nor forbidden at all but this all eventually changed based on the Sanskrit. Gambling began to be negatively written about and it might be because of this that many eventually saw gambling as a taboo subject.
Today, the laws in India are still quite in the gray area when it comes to regulating gambling activities. This is particularly the case for online gambling as it is not exactly legal nor illegal. You can play Jhandi Munda online at 10CRIC Casino and any other games like Teen Patti or a traditional blackjack at any offshore online casino easily these days. The same goes for sports betting.
Why Online Gambling is On the Rise in India
The online gambling sector, in particular, is what’s gaining more popularity in the country and this is mainly because it’s not seen as an illegal activity based on the current laws. The majority of the states in the country still follow the Public Gaming Act of 1867 and this doesn’t mention anything about online gaming. If there is anything that online casinos are required to follow, it is that they should allow the players to transact with the local currency.
However, there are already states that no longer follow the Public Gaming Act. So far, only the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have already imposed a ban on all online gambling activities and if anyone is caught gambling online, they could be put to jail for up to one year or pay a fine.
Despite these two states have banned all sorts of online gambling, it just doesn’t deter the gambling companies from keeping an eye on the Indian market. It makes sense as India has such a huge population. Since more people in the country are also starting to gain efficient and reliable access online, more of them are also starting to take a look at this activity.
You can easily tell that the market for gambling in India has a lot of potentials as many offshore-based online casinos are starting to offer traditional Indian games like Teen Patti. More and more gambling sites on the internet are also starting to allow the locals to transact with the Indian currency.
When it comes to how the locals gamble, many are into card or table games. However, when it comes to the gambling activity that the locals are into the most, it has to be sports betting. India has such a huge following for sports, particularly Cricket. This is why it is usually the host of the biggest cricket tournaments out there like the Indian Premier League. This is something that the locals would bet on.
The Push for Legalizing Local iGaming
While the country is somewhat not strict when it comes to online gambling, many are still hopeful that it will eventually be officially legal. It has been attempted by Sikkim in 2010 but it just didn’t happen. Sikkim initially tried to offer three online gambling licenses back then but this attempt failed. For now, the state only permits an online lottery, and people throughout the country can participate.
The push for making online gambling legal in India is coming from a few great reasons. It is estimated that the gambling industry in the country is worth over 5 billion US dollars and a big part of this is from the online platform. With that, that country is losing a lot of money to the offshore casinos and even to the underground or illegal market.
Once online gambling is also regulated, this could create thousands of jobs for the locals. When done right, it could be something that could aid the country’s economy, but it’s safe to say that India is still a long way from this. Allowing the operations of local online gambling companies will take a lot of studies and discussion, and so far, this doesn’t seem to be on the priority list of the government. With that, it is possible that India would get there but just not anytime soon.
(guest article)
