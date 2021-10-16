Sports betting is something that has attracted Indians for a long time. The situation is that international bookmakers have long been available in the country, however, in fact, gambling is banned in almost all states. If the government of India made the decision to legalize or not, then this could lead to a good increase in the country's annual income.
In our article, you will learn more about the real situation in India, statistics, and get an answer to what the legalization of gambling in the country will lead to.
The current statistics in India
Statistics show that people from India love sports betting. All of them are ready to spend their time watching matches and betting. However, according to the legislation, this is prohibited in the country.
The real situation is that India has a personal example of how the legalization of bets and casinos affects the country's economy. So, in the state of Goa, gambling was allowed. And at the moment, in the future, the income from this industry will increase to $ 1 million. And it should be borne in mind that this is only 1 state.
Experts have estimated India's gambling potential at the US $ 930 million. Where does this money go? The main problem is Indian deposits in offshore gambling platforms. These include such bookmakers as Betway, 22bet, 4rabet, Bet365, and many others. The answer is simple - other states receive money from Hindus by providing their gambling services.
Betting on cricket
If we take information about the situation with sports betting, in particular cricket, then the situation is as follows:
General polls were conducted on the Internet, according to which 40 percent of Indians love and support betting and gambling.
The illegal sports betting market is growing by 7 percent every year.
Overall, 80 percent of all bets on offshore bookmakers are cricket.
Globally, 60 percent of all betting occurs on illegal gambling platforms or black markets. This means that the legalization of rates in India will reduce this process and help the country to reduce the level of financial terrorism. Moreover, taxation will increase the country's GDP.
The takeaway is that with all of the above, there is every reason to start developing a new sports and casino betting policy.
Legal framework for sports betting and casino in India
The legal framework in India consists of many laws that prohibit gambling on various grounds, areas, and so on. It is important to note that the states of the country can make their own decisions about their gambling policy. So, there are states where bets or casinos are allowed in part or in full.
Below you will find several important laws:
Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation ) Rules, 2009;
Payment and Settlement Act, 2007;
Information Technology Act, 2000;
The Pondicherry Gaming Act;
Assam Gaming and Betting Act;
The Andhra Pradesh Gaming Act, and so on.
How India can benefit from the legalization
If we talk about what is the contribution of legalization, then the list will be long, starting from the position of the sphere of entertainment of people to the economic situation in the country. In fact, it is not necessary to completely authorize gambling, it is only necessary to resolve this issue so that the country will already receive benefits.
At the moment there are legalized gambling games such as lotteries or horse racing. There is a certain tax on winnings. If we imagine that all variations of gambling entertainment are available in the country, then:
According to calculations, if the country takes a 30 percent tax on winnings and regulates local payment transactions in gambling platforms, then the total revenue for the year will be about $ 393 million. By 2024, the total profit will be $ 1 billion.
Another advantage of installing land-based casinos or bookmakers is the creation of hundreds of new jobs for the population. Experts are confident that the total number of staff will be 100,000 if establishments are opened throughout the country.
A small plus is the regulation of the agreed matches. This provides a reliable mechanism for monitoring online sites.
Moreover, this is another opportunity to earn real money, as well as increase earnings from sports events. The more Indians legally bet on cricket, the larger the audience will be.
Advantages of the legalization
If we briefly mention all the advantages of legalization, here are their main ones:
Increase in the annual profit of the state;
Increase in the number of jobs;
No injustice in sports. Solving the problem of agreed matches;
A large audience of sporting events;
Opportunity for additional earnings.
What steps should India take?
There are already states in the country where gambling is partially allowed. This means that the basic legal framework is already in place. On its basis, India should develop a new system for legalizing bets and casinos. To do this, it is worth starting to analyze certain aspects such as:
taxation;
control;
security;
financial limits;
gambling requirements, and so on.
Some experts advise adopting the UK system, which has a special Gambling Commission. Such a body takes care of the issues mentioned above, which guarantees safety and reliability.
Should India Legalize Gambling Soon?
It is difficult to answer this question precisely. However, it is highly likely not. The intention of the state is not planning, not creating such an opportunity for the Hindus. What reason? Unclear. Most likely, the matter rests on morality. Indeed, according to the legislation, for example, all gambling entertainments are divided into "game of skill" and "game of luck". In the first case, it is allowed, in the second, it is strictly prohibited.
It is worth noting that it is not clear exactly how sports games are divided into these categories. So, horse racing became a game of skill and got its own legalization. Cricket betting will likely remain illegal.
FAQ
What are the benefits for India if gambling is legalized?
First of all, these are huge incomes. Then more jobs, more income, more audiences for sporting events, less black-market betting and matchmaking, and so on.
How much does India lose by banning gambling?
According to calculations, the country's annual income from the tax percentage on winnings alone will amount to more than $ 300 million.
Are there any hopes for the legalization of betting in India?
So far, there are no clear hopes for an improvement in the situation.
What is India's gambling potential?
Experts estimate India's opportunities in the gambling sector at $ 930 million. Unfortunately, this money is received by foreign offshore bookmakers and casinos such as Bet365, Betway, 22bet, 4rabet, LeoVegas, Royal Vegas, and much more.
What is the income from gambling in Goa?
The state of Goa is an excellent example of legalization. Every year, the amount of income from gambling exceeds $ 1 million. This figure will only grow.
