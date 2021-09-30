IPL 2021 has restarted this month renewing its electrifying energy! And cricket fans worldwide have already started predicting which team has the highest chance of winning the trophy this year.
Talking about Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), they had a worse start to the IPL 2021 season. The team led by England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan looked convincing, but they performed far below expectations. In the first half of the tournament, they lost five out of seven matches. But as per Betway’s analysis, even with a bad start, there is a chance that Kolkata Knight Riders might win the IPL title this year.
KKR has got variations in their bowling attacks. Led by Pat Cummins at the front, this year will be a good chance for him to show why he was the most expensive player. Kamalesh Narangi and Shivam Mavi also did quite well in the last year’s IPL tournament, and it is expected that they would be in form this year too. The team also has spinners like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarty, who can be quite effective.
Eden Gardens is the practice ground for KKR. There is no denying the fact that even strong teams find it difficult to play on this ground. It can be due to the pitch or the overwhelming crowd. Eden Gardens undoubtedly has the best cricket pitch in India today. If the IPL authority decides to conduct some of its essential matches at the Eden Gardens, it can be indeed advantageous for the boys in Kolkata Knight Riders.
Eoin Morgan has led a team to win the world cup, which is not an easy task. Thus, it can be expected that he will continue his spree of good captaincy with Kolkata Knight Riders too. The man has added depth in the middle order and can even bat at 4 when the team needs it.
The team is full of talented youngsters. The likes of Shubman Gill, who had an excellent start to his international career during his Australia tour. KKR is equipped with other talented players like Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, and Karun Nair. If they step up, Kolkata Knight Riders would have a fair chance of winning the games.
Andre Russell has always been a key player for KKR. And this time too, it is expected that he will be a big part in leading the team towards the trophy. However, his injury this season is a matter of concern for KKR, and if he can get fit to play the remaining games, their chances of winning are going to increase.
As of now, KKR stands at the seventh position in the IPL points table. They require at least wins out of the remaining matches, to qualify for the playoffs. With only 4 points to their side currently, KKR will need to give a good fight and use their strength to make sure that there is a fair chance for them to claim the trophy.
