The very mention of Las Vegas brings up images of glamorous resorts and high-class casinos. It is no surprise that Las Vegas has billed itself as the entertainment capital of the world. And in turn, casino operators across India have tried to replicate the Las Vegas experience right here in India.
Las Vegas in India
In India, the states of Goa, Daman and Sikkim are home to legal casinos. Deltin is the most popular casino operator in Goa and Sikkim.
Sikkim based Deltin Denzong is one of the few land based casinos in India and has tried its best to mimic the Las Vegas experience with Mt. Kanchenjunga in its backdrop. Players can enjoy all the popular casino games like Blackjack, Roulette, Poker, Teen Patti and many more as they indulge in exciting live entertainment and a sumptuous buffet dinner.
Las Vegas is known for its beautiful casino resorts. Deltin Suites situated in Goa has attempted to recreate the Las Vegas resort experience with its onshore casino at the luxurious Deltin Suites Hotel.
The casino resort has a dedicated gaming area of 1,000 sq. ft. It offers popular casino card and table games like Roulette, Blackjack, Maang Patta and many more. It comes very close to the Vegas casino resort experience.
Las Vegas Model Casinos planned in Karnataka
To facilitate industrialists to explore newer business avenues and at the same time to enable the state to rake in more revenues, the Karnataka Tourism Department is considering opening casinos, following the model of Las Vegas.
Fifteen such Casinos will be set up and the proposal prepared by the Tourism Department mentions six casinos in Bengaluru, three each in Mangaluru and Belagavi, and one each in Mysuru, Davanagere and Hubballi.
According to a spokesperson from the Tourism Department, “We need to learn from cities like Las Vegas to attract and entertain tourists. Even today, international tourists who visit Karnataka fly away to Sri Lanka or Goa just because they allow gambling.”
While these projects are still at a conceptual stage, casino enthusiasts are eagerly looking forward to the Vegas experience.
Las Vegas comes alive digitally
Given that travel and movement are restricted due to the ongoing spread of COVID-19, it is challenging for players to visit a brick and mortar casino.
Online casinos have viewed this as an opportunity. Dozens of online casinos have sprung up across india, and some of them do a very good job mimicking the Las Vegas experience.
These online casino sites bring you everything that Las Vegas has to offer - hundreds of online casino games, massive jackpots and loads of fun.
Improving technology over the last few years has empowered online casinos to offer amazing graphics, exciting gameplay and a huge variety of favorite games. People can play from the comfort of their own homes and they are loving this experience.
One of the greatest online casinos in India of our time is Pure Casino. They give you access to all the popular games that you would be able to find in a true Las Vegas casino. Click here to read more about Pure Casino.
(guest article)
