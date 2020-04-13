It’s been a few weeks now since most of the countries affected by COVID-19 has announced and implemented lockdowns to help control the spread of the virus. Since then, people have been staying at home and many are finding ways to keep themselves entertained.
In times like this, the internet has become our main source of social and different types of activities. If back then, many are saying that we’ve remained so disconnected from reality because of our mobile devices and the internet, right now is a different story. We’re now keeping in touch with everything that’s happening through the internet.
It’s understandable why there is now a sudden spike on internet usage all over the world. People are video chatting with their friends and family. Some are enjoying playing online games or playing at an online casino in India, while others are spending many hours on streaming sites like YouTube and Netflix.
According to Cloudflare, a company based in the US that provides the network infrastructure to businesses around the world, internet traffic has started to spike in January. A lot of video conference calls are done through Zoom as many people are now working from home.
When it comes to gaming, they also saw how Steam has also increased traffic in the last few weeks. It was reported that Steam’s traffic has jumped 25 percent since February.
Another online sector has been experiencing an increase in traffic. Since many are now staying at home, people would rather shop online. Online grocery shopping is now experiencing a surge of orders. What used to be a great way to avoid long lines at the supermarket now has virtual lines as well.
With all these happening, the spending habits of people have changed a lot. People are now paying for streaming subscriptions and are now more willing to spend more money on grocery items from online stores because of the service and delivery fees.
Before all this happened, there are peak hours of internet usage. Usually, it would be after work, at around 7 PM. However, in the US, Cloudflare also reported that this has changed too. There is now a peak of internet usage as early as before lunchtime.
During this time, people are in video conference calls because of work and online classes. However, Cloudflare still said that this isn’t a universal trend. It still could vary from one country to another.
It is likely that all countries that have implements lockdowns have increased internet usage. Italy has been in lockdown for around a month now and there is a significant internet usage increase here. It’s not comparable to how things are in South Korea, however. South Korea has always been a heavy internet user. There is still an increase but not as much as in Italy.
Now, with more people using the internet these days, how is internet handling it? Generally, the internet is still doing fine worldwide, but it doesn’t mean that there are places that struggling with it. In India, providers like Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, and Reliance JIO are said to be not equipped to handle the sudden rise of internet usage in the country.
Internet infrastructure in the country is already experiencing a poor connection. This is why the Indian government should be able to quickly incentivize fiber rollouts and allocate spectrum resources.
Still, the Telecom companies in the country are still saying that they are still able to handle the increase of data consumption in the next few weeks. Based on the trend, average data consumption in India will still rise at around 15 percent in the next two quarters.
Now, it’s just the internet providers that are coming up with solutions when it comes to bandwidth issues. Streaming sites like Netflix and Disney+ have already agreed ad found a way to cut back the streaming picture quality of videos in Europe. In some countries, however, Netflix claims that the picture quality of their streaming services will not be affected by their bandwidth decrease. The decrease will not be felt in any way as this will take place in their backend.
Overall, it appears that the internet is still doing fine despite the spike of users and traffic. There are people who have been experiencing slow connections that they don’t usually encounter before the lockdowns. However, some of these cases are isolated.
Such problems were mainly prominent during the start of lockdowns in some countries. As days go by, the internet providers seem to have already adapted to it. Slow internet connection doesn’t seem to be a problem for all internet users as of now.
(guest post)
