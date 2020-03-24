What we all see in the past few years is that gambling, and more specifically, its virtual form has greatly taken off, with one of the greatest contributors to this being the unseen advancement in technology. Sports betting and playing casino games over the Internet is now enjoyed by huge groups of people all across the world, counting India.
As it turns out, the gaming industry in the country has a huge growth potential that does not go unnoticed by gaming operators. The question that typically arises here has to do with the scope of gambling laws in India, and by having the legal framework explained.
Legal Framework
Gambling is becoming increasingly popular in India, which is evidenced by the emergence of a constantly growing number of online casinos and bookies that have focused their attention on customers from that region in particular.
As is the case with many other countries around the globe, this invariably gives rise to the discussion about the forms of gambling that are legal and the ones that are outlawed. Interestingly enough, this matter has been in the focus of attention not only of gambling enthusiasts but of legislators as well. In essence, many forms of gambling in India continue to be heavily restrained by law, while most of the time, regulations pertaining to online gambling might be absent at all, which further complicates matters.
How is online gambling regulated in India might turn out to be a slightly tough question to answer due to the fact that for its most part, the legislation that deals with the different forms of gambling in the country is rather obsolete.
First off, it should be clarified that the individual states are given the freehand to come up with an outlook on gambling on their own, which makes things even more complex. An interesting thing about the current state of affairs in India is that a huge part of the legislation that deals with gambling has been enacted long before the rise of online gambling, which leaves room for different interpretations.
One of the major enactments on gambling in India remains the Public Gaming Act of 1867. Needless to say, it does not contain any references to online gambling, and it only mentions physical premises. Gambling enthusiasts should not underestimate the Currency Exchange Act of 1999 as well. Please make sure that the online casino or sports betting site you are playing at accepts payments in Rupees because opting for another currency might be viewed as an exchange of currencies.
Another major piece of legislation that should be given due attention is the Information Technology Act of 2011. According to this piece of legislation, a penalty will be imposed in the event that there is content that encourages individuals to engage in gambling activities. Additionally, the advertisement of games where luck is required cannot be advertised on TV.
Apparently, the situation in India is further aggravated by the fact that the description of gambling that is provided in the constitution of the state is rather controversial.
That being said, currently, the states of Sikkim and Goa have passed legislation under which gambling is considered within the law but to a rather limited extent.
Virtual players and sports bettors who are seeking to gain better knowledge of the legal landscape in India should consider visiting G2G where they will find another complete guide on the topic.
How Is Online Gambling Regulated in India
Since casino games significantly extended their reach, this called for the introduction of legislation that takes into consideration the contemporary situation. This study about the casino regulation in India shows that some Indian states are swiftly switching to a much more liberal stance om gambling, which is the case with the state of Sikkim.
The Sikkim Gambling Law was enforced back in 2008 with the aim to impose taxes on online gambling, and at the same time, to ensure that this form of entertainment is properly regulated and controlled by the state. What should be noted about the state of Sikkim is that in 2009, the provision of online gambling was made legal within the territory of the state but the federal government considered that this might arise some issues in the future. For that reason, certain restrictions were introduced, which made it clear that gambling sites can only be accessed if you are physically based in the state. Please note that such gambling websites can only operate under a license from the respective state authorities.
The other state that has passed laws dealing with online gambling, in particular, is the state of Nagaland. The Nagaland Gambling Law was initially passed in 2015 and faced several amendments in 2016 aimed at regulating games of skill.
The situation in the state of Telangana is much more different due to the fact that the lawmakers have passed amendments to the legislation that deals with gambling. That way, they have tightened the grip of the state on all forms of online gambling and made them illegal as well.
Conclusion
As you have already figured out, online gambling in India will continue to be a grey area until lawmakers do not come up with clear-cut rules about online gambling. All in all, it is rather unclear whether gambling enthusiasts who live in states other than the ones we mentioned above will infringe law if they decide to make their wagers over the Internet.
In spite of the fact that the gaming websites that greet customers from India are prolific, we have one word of warning. Make sure that the gaming site you are intent on playing at is above-board due to the fact that such oversea gaming websites do not fall under the control of the state. In simple terms, this means that even if some kind of an issue arises, you cannot ask for help from the authorities.
(guest post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.