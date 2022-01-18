Science has been doing a tremendous job in developing the world. With the help of science and technology, man can do the work through machines. There are calculators which can solve any kind of tough calculation very easily and lessen the burden of the person. The present time is all around the machines, especially smartphones or computers. Every single person in the world uses smartphones. It is predicted through some of the research that the upcoming time or century will have more smartphones than living persons. The term smart living means being surrounded by machines and using less manpower and more technological power.
There is digitization in almost every different aspect of life. But the biggest change witnessed by the people is the digitization of the banking system and method of payment. In the previous times we had currency notes which can be used for the payment but with the digitalization of this system now one can pay through debit cards, credit cards etc. but there is one other method which is one level up. In 2009 one software developer named Satoshi Nakamoto created a decentralized form of currency that is not physically present but it has its value and is present somewhere in the virtual world and is also called the virtual currency. If you are interested in bitcoin trading check the evolution of bitcoin and what are the keys which help in market development.
The first transaction with the bitcoin was made to pay for the pizza and about twenty thousand bitcoins were paid for that. In the beginning, very few people knew about it but with time the no. of people investing in the bitcoin transaction is showing a positive change and the growth rate is increasing day by day. The thing which makes bitcoins unique is that the no. of bitcoins that can be extracted in the world is fixed and no one can extract more than that.
Bitcoin can be earned by mining which is the process of extracting bitcoins. But for mining purposes, one has to spend a large amount of money and it requires the solving of very tough problems. The persons who solve those problems are rewarded bitcoins and are known as miners. But they demand a lot of money. Some platforms are available over google play like Binance P2P and many others. The given platforms are available on google play and can be used to buy bitcoins:
Gemini
It is one of the most trusted and used apps or platforms through which a person can buy bitcoins and can invest in the bitcoin trading exchange. It is very easily accessible and one can buy bitcoins through any mode of payment. It has similar features related to the Binance P2P and allows buying even through google pay and many others.
Local Bitcoins
As the bitcoin value is increasing and to make transactions fast and secure there are various platforms out there but the best among them is Local Bitcoins as it allows the buying of bitcoins through google pay and the payment path is through google servers, hence giving a secure environment.
Binance P2P
It is one of the most trusted and used apps or platforms through which a person can buy bitcoins and can invest in the bitcoin trading exchange. It is very easily accessible and one can buy bitcoins through google pay mode of payment.
EToro
In a similar manner, the EToro platform allows users to pay through the safety of google for the bitcoins to acquire. The process comes with the assured of safe, sound, and efficient posting of coins in respective wallets and targets.
