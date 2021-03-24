Men’s jewelry has undergone many changes throughout the ages. While in recent times, a more modest approach has become the trend, but that hasn’t always been the case. At varying points, it has ranged from a social necessity to a taboo. Like all trends in fashion, each time period has its own individual look with distinct nuances that vary by the generations within. However, as our world becomes small, trends tend to change quickly — even year by year.
Popularity and Use Throughout History
From the beginning of time, we’ve adorned ourselves in jewelry - starting with colorful, carved shells and woven fibers, and moving on towards polished stones, gems and glass, and precious metals. From the ancient Egyptians to the modern monarchy, jewelry for all genders has been prominent and rife with meaning. Often meant to signify class — one’s wealth and status in society — it has also been used to designate rulers through objects such as sacred talismans or the more commonly recognized crowns, as well as religious figures and ritualistic crowns. During regency days, it would have been unthinkable for a nobleman to appear in court without their jewelry to broadcast their personal wealth and status within the king’s good graces.
As metals and precious minerals became more readily accessible through advancements in mining and refinement, jewelry grew in accessibility and spread across all social classes. In current times, the production of plated metals and synthetic gems allows for even poorer classes to obtain jewelry for gifts and to augment their personal styles.
The Decline of Men’s Jewelry
In the 18th century, we experienced a movement called the Great Male Renunciation. This is where much of our modern perception of masculinity comes into play. It was the pivotal time where fashion shifted to the dark and utilitarian modes we saw growing into the victorian and Edwardian eras. As social norms continue to shift down this path, things that were deemed frivolities such as colorful clothing and jewelry became seen as a faux pas.
This trend carried on for a long time, as it is in human nature to fit in, and the sociological fear of being seen as ‘less than’ a man. In fact, it is believed that this level of repression and homogenization in characterization and appearance had a deleterious effect on the male psyche, culminating in what we refer to today as ‘toxic masculinity’ — deep-seated fears in not conforming to this idealization of masculinity.
The Return Jewelry in Men’s Fashion
This took such a heavy toll that it was not until the sixties that society began to question such rigidity and unwind from such closely-held repression. In fact, the release from that tightly wound spring resulted in one of the most colorful and explorational time periods with revolutionized music and fashion.
With the shifts that occurred in the middle of the last century piercings, decorative necklaces, and other things which were considered frivolous continued until a culmination in the ’80s. Men’s fashion and options for jewelry continued to reach new extremes in this time period until finally tapering down in the nineties where the grunge scene took over alternative fashion.
Where It Stands Today
Today, more and more bold icons step forward to question norms of fashion and expression. People continue to strive towards individualism in how they can represent themselves. More men are opting for jewelry than ever before, striking bold and unique looks despite any of the past trends.
As you can see, male jewelry has changed much over the years - let’s take a moment to think about what matters when it comes to its popularity. Is it what makes you like or happy? Is it something you want to work into your individual style or fashion? If you answered yes to either of these questions, then yes — it’s right for you.
(guest article)
