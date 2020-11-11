It is important for you to take care of your eyes. This includes visiting the optometrist at least once per year for an annual vision exam. In some situations, you might realize that you have issues with your prescription. Some of the clues that your prescription might be off include blurry vision, headaches, trouble reading, and difficulty while driving. In this case, you need prescription glasses. How quickly can you get a pair of prescription glasses? There are a few things that you need in order to get a new pair of prescription glasses.
Do You Have an Updated Prescription?
Before you are able to get new prescription glasses, you need to have an updated prescription for your lenses. At the same time, you need to make sure that your lenses are going to work in your glasses. This is where an updated prescription is critical. If you don't have an updated prescription, then your lenses aren't going to correct your vision adequately.
Furthermore, if you don't have an updated prescription, your vision insurance is unlikely to cover the cost of your glasses. Therefore, make sure that you visit the optometrist first. By visiting your local eye doctor for a vision exam, you can make sure that your prescription glasses meet your needs.
Do You Know The Measurements of Your Glasses?
Next, you might be able to order your glasses online. If you would like to get your glasses this way, then you need to know your measurements as well. You can usually get the measurements of your current pair of glasses by looking at the legs. You should figure out your leg length, the distance between your eyes (also called the interpupillary distance), and the width of the bridge of your nose. Then, you might be able to order your glasses online. There is a chance this could be quicker than going to a traditional glasses shop.
How Quickly Do You Want Them?
Finally, if you decide to order glasses online, you should also check and see what is in stock. If the pair of glasses is in stock, you should be able to get them more quickly. When you checkout, check and see what the shipping options are. Similar to purchasing other products, there is likely to be a shipping cost attached to these glasses. If you are willing to pay for expedited shipping, then it is possible the glasses might show up more quickly. Make sure that you protect your glasses en route with an adequate case. This will ensure they reach your front door intact.
Get Your Prescription Glasses Faster By Ordering Them Online
Today, it is possible for people to get glasses more quickly if they order them online. In addition to providing people with access to more options and competitive prices, it is possible that online providers might be able to make glasses more quickly. Then, they are shipped conveniently to someone's front door.
