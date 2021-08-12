Casinos are a vital part of the gambling world. Numerous people visit them for hours on end just to have some fun and try their luck at winning money. The popularity has led to an increase in the number of casinos online, where players can gamble from home and not waste money on gas or other expenses associated with going out to play. One benefit is that you don't have to worry about spending too much time away from your family when playing casino games from home. But one thing you do have to worry about when it comes to online casinos is being safe, and you need to know how to choose the right one for you. Japan-101 is a very helpful website in this regard, offering you reviews for the best online casinos in the industry such as Casino Days. The top-rated casinos listed on the site offer a variety of games and betting options to satisfy the needs of every player.
Online casinos have become incredibly popular all over the world, but many countries, such as India, are still not fully supportive of the idea. However, thanks to the internet and mobile phones, the country is currently witnessing a gambling boom.
India, the second-largest country in the world by population, has recently been catching up in terms of online gambling with an increase in the number of online casinos. It was only this past decade that the country had very restrictive laws around online gambling, but in the past few years the government has been changing its stance, and people are starting to gain the opportunity to do so without having to leave their homes.
The popularity of online casinos in India is increasing as we’re getting closer to 2022. The online casino industry, which has already experienced a financial boom in other parts of the world, is expected to continue growing in the coming year in the Indian subcontinent.
Due to culture and religion, online casinos still have a ways to go before they are fully accepted in India, however, new technological advancements are paving the way for significant changes, and in this article, we’ll look at some of the reasons why.
4G Coverage
Access to mobile internet services is critical in India (more than in other countries) as there are only 1.40 fixed broadband subscribers per 100 people. In a test conducted in late 2018, Jio was found to be the leading mobile operator in India as it was able to provide 4G services to 98.8% of locations in the country.
This figure shows a significant increase over the previous years, and it is this additional 4G coverage that significantly increases the availability of online casinos. Casino players can now play on the go, and not just if they have access to a Wi-Fi network.
Means of payment
One of the major factors that have slowed down the growth of online gambling in India is the absence of utilization of online banking. In India, the number of people with bank accounts is much lower than in other parts of the world, so it is not so easy for them to fund their online casino accounts.
The large gaming providers have recognized this stumbling block and now offer their customers a much wider choice of payment methods. The amount of options in payment methods continues to increase, and now includes e-wallets, prepaid cards, and cryptocurrency.
Casino applications
As mentioned earlier, most people in India connect via 4G and not Wi-Fi. This means that online casino sites in India must offer them access through an app instead of a mobile internet browser, which consumes much more data. Most online casinos that are serious about expanding into India now offer an app for iOS and Android phones.
Indian casino games
Slots are quick and easy to play. It is undoubtedly the most popular game in the world as far as online casinos are concerned, however, this is not the case in India. Currently, game providers are starting to target Indian consumers rather than waiting for the preferences of the majority of players to change.
Some game providers, such as Super Spade Games, now offer game lovers the opportunity to play Teen Patti and Andar Bahar. The development of these types of games that are part of Indian culture is a sign of how these platforms are starting to cater to the Indian market.
With 1.37 billion people and almost all of them with access to smartphones with 4G services, India has massive potential to become a big user base for the online casino industry. It’s only a matter of time before the subcontinent starts to personify the sleeping giant potential that many experts and analysts see. Indian is poised for an even bigger breakout in the gambling industry.
(guest article)
