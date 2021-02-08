Sports betting has been practiced since the time of the ancient Olympics in Greece, and the famed Gladiator matches played in Rome. Spectators would bet amongst themselves, placing wagers on players who they thought would win the game. Since then, sports betting has evolved into a multi-billion dollar a year industry, and sports betting is no more about guesses and hunches, but a well-researched science. Punters regularly keep themselves updated regarding games, player forms, statistics, etc. relying on websites like betindia.into give them up to date information.
To place their bets, punters visit a bookmaking shop, fill out their betting slips, and wait for their bets to play out. While rewarding at times, the process could be quite tiring and intimidating, especially for a novice. But things have changed considerably thanks to the introduction of online sports betting. Betting online is extremely easy, and you can do so from the comfort of your home, at your convenience. Let’s find out how you can place your bets online
Selection of website
This is the first and most important step of the online betting journey. Before placing any bets, one should conduct due diligence and research for selecting a safe and reputed betting site. Since you will be sharing your personal as well as financial information with the online bookmaker, it is very important to ensure that the site has good credentials. Bet365, betway, 10cric are some of the well-known sites, and you can safely trust them. Reading user reviews online can help you too.
Creating an account
Once you have zeroed in on a website, the next step will be setting up your betting account. The bookmaker will ask you to fill up personal details like your full name, date of birth, residential address, contact details including e-mail id and phone numbers. It is important to enter these details honestly, as any discrepancies at a later stage can cause issues when you try to withdraw your winnings from the website.
The website may require you to submit a photo id with your date of birth, to ensure that you are of legal gambling age, and proof of residence to make sure that you do not live in a country where online gambling is illegal.
At a later stage, you will need to verify your account as a part of the website’s KYC (Know Your Customer) requirement. Different websites have different methods of verification, including via e-mail or post.
Depositing money
After creating an account, you can deposit money with the website, with which you can place your bets. Betting websites support various ways in which you can deposit funds. The most common ways include deposits made via debit/credit cards, bank transfers, prepaid cards, and deposits made using e-wallets like Neteller and Skrill. Some websites also support country-specific methods like UPI in India. With most methods, the money is instantly reflected in your account, and you can start betting right away.
You may also have a choice for which currency in which you would like to make deposits. Whenever possible, you should make deposits in your home currency, like INR for India, to save yourself from going through currency exchange.
Placing your bets
You can now use your account to start betting. Depending on the website, you can click on the sports menu, and select the sport you want to bet on. The advantage of betting online is that they have a huge selection of sports, both international and domestic. You can bet on mainstream sports like football, cricket, and tennis, or more niche sports like curling, greyhound racing, and handball. Some sites also allow you to bet on non-sporting events like politics.
Fill out the betting slip, with the type of bet you want to place, enter the amount you wish to wager, and confirm your selections. Your bet is placed!
