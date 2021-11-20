If you own an investment property, offer auto loans, lend mortgage loans, or rent out equipment or gear, it's important to screen your consumers. Having an adequate and efficient screening process can help make sure your equipment or property is taken care of and your bills are paid on time.
This process can be done manually, but this is often time consuming and can result in errors. Credit report services are the future of screening for tenants or clients. Whether you’re determining who’s eligible for a loan, rental, or investment, using a service to run automated screening checks for you makes a big difference. Read on to learn how to choose the right one for you!
What Does a Credit Reporting Service Offer?
To understand how to choose the best credit reporting service for you and your business, it’s critical to understand what a credit reporting service offers. Below is the information and data gathered from credit reporting services that you should know about!
- First, credit reporting services offer real time data concerning your potential consumer’s or tenant’s credit and income. Whether you’re looking at credit history, income history, employment history, or total annual projected income, a service will report this to you.
- Credit reporting services also offer automated background checks on any potential tenants and clients. If you’re looking for eviction notices, bankruptcy history, or criminal background, you'll be able to access the public records of the tenants you screen with ease.
- These services should also offer customer support to help you integrate the products and softwares seamlessly into your platforms.
When you use a credit reporting service, you’ll be able to make an informed, confident decision about who to lend money to, rent a property to, or lease a car to. This is critical to protecting yourself financially and protecting your property!
When to Use a Credit Reporting Service
Before we take a look at what to look for when it comes to credit reporting services, it’s important to know when you should use them. Here are a few instances a credit reporting service could come in handy!
- If you’re leasing a car loan
- If you’re lending a business loan
- If you’re lending a mortgage loan
- If you’re renting supplies or equipment
Qualities to Look For in a Credit Reporting Service
Screening clients and tenants manually to check credit, income, history, and background is time consuming and takes a lot of work. If you manage a business or property, you don’t have time to do this manually. Use a credit reporting service, instead!
However, it’s also important to know which credit reporting service is the best for you. Here are a few important qualities to look for.
24/7 Customer Support from Real People
We know how irritating it can be to try to reach customer support, only to be directed to fake people. To avoid this, choose a credit reporting service with 24/7 customer support and access to real people. With experts that have been in the business for years, you can rely on our team to provide accurate, efficient help.
Whether you need help onboarding a software to your platform, streamlining your process, or integrating a service, our team is able to offer expert help.
Accurate, Reliable Data
It’s also essential to access accurate, reliable data from your credit reporting service. When you receive data, you trust that it’s accurate. If it isn’t, this could jeopardize your business, rental property, and finances. There’s no time for guesswork when it comes to checking credit and income for potential clients. Be sure to choose a reliable credit reporting agency that provides data you can trust.
Here are a few things to look for!
First, check to see if your credit reporting service pulls information from the three credit reporting agencies. These include Equifax, TransUnion, and Experian. These credit bureaus are reliable and accurate! With access to these through your service, you can rely on the results of the screening process.
Adequate Background Checks
It’s also important to know who you’re leasing or renting out to. The credit reporting service you choose should offer automated background checks on all applicants and potential consumers. This will tell you if they’ve ever had a tax lien, committed fraud, been evicted, declared bankruptcy, or had a major criminal record.
When you know who you rent to, you can be confident in your decision, so it’s vital to access real time, accurate background checks on all tenants!
