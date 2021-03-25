Are you wanting to spice up your meals and add some zing to your taste buds?
Cooking withFly By Jing sichuan sauce is one of the best ways to make your meals even more delicious—whether it be for a special occasion or for a simple weekday dinner.
What makes this Sichuan sauce so special is that it is unique in its taste. It gets its name from originating in the Sichuan Province in China but has now become available to all passionate foodies living in America.
So how exactly do you cook with this sauce? We’ve rounded up our top tips for how to cook with Sichuan sauce and recipes that it can take to the next level.
1. Spice up cabbage
Cabbage on its own is pretty boring and tasteless. Let’s be honest, who wants to eat cabbage raw? But add some Sichuan sauce into the mix and you’ve got yourself a spicy hot dish that your taste buds will fall in love with. To really enhance the dish, you can mix in some tofu and sesame noodles. Simple, tasty, and made even better with Sichuan sauce.
2. Add some zing to cucumbers
Another unsuspecting food that pairs excellently with Sichuan is cucumbers. On its own, this vegetable is mainly water and holds very little flavor. But mixed in and soaked with Sichuan sauce, it transforms this food into an addictive one your taste buds literally won’t be able to get enough of! A great side dish for any main meal or can even work as a simple stand-alone dish if you are after something simple.
3. A beginner dish
If you are wanting to really master how to cook with Sichuan sauce, then doing so with sesame noodles is a great one to start with. It is a year-round recipe that works no matter what the weather is—if it is hot outside, get those noodles cold. And if it is warm, do the opposite and warm up those noodles. All you need to add is the sauce and the meal is basically done! A beginner dish doesn’t get much easier than that!
4. The all in one broth
Sichuan sauce can take any broth to the next level. That is why it is commonly used with hot and sour both made for dumplings. It creates a spicy and sour flavor that gives dumplings a unique taste in the most simplistic way. Dumplings coated in Sichuan sauce are the absolute best kinds of sauce to work with!
5. Mix it up in a stir fry
Vegetables on a whole can be quite boring. But not when combined with Sichuan sauce in a stir fry dish! The vegetables will instantly become more flavorful and give off a gorgeous fragrance in the smell that makes the stir fry dish simply irresistible! So when you are after making your next stir fry, mix it up with some Sichuan sauce and be in for a delicious cooking experience that will leave you hooked!
6. Go both ways with the aubergine
Are you wanting this veggie to become both sweet and sour? Then cooking an eggplant (also known as aubergine) with Sichuan sauce is the perfect solution. Cooking your eggplant with the sauce and then topped with walnuts or sesame seeds gives the perfect combination to a rather simple dish that will leave your friends very impressed with your cooking ability!
Cooking with Sichuan sauce is super easy. There are so many recipes that this sauce can elevate to the next level. The real question is, how will you be cooking with Sichuan sauce?
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.