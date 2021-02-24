The IBPS Clerk exam is a national level examination conducted by the Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) for recruiting qualified candidates as a clerk in various reputed commercial banks in India. The IBPS Clerk selection process is conducted in two stages i.e., The Online Preliminary exam and Online Mains exam.
However, the marks obtained by candidates in the Mains exam will only be considered in the final merit list and the Prelims exam is only qualifying in nature. Still, the candidates need to clear the sectional as well as an overall cut-off in the prelims exam to qualify for the Mains exam.
Most of the candidates start their preparation four to six months before the exam among them many fail to qualify through the prelims exam. Most of the candidates who qualify the prelims exam and appear for the Mains exam fail to clear the exam cut-off set by the IBPS and only a handful make it to the final merit list.
On that note, let’s talk about a five-month strategy that will help candidates to use the limited time they have to the best of their use and secure a place in the final merit list.
● Ist Month
A good start is pivotal for any exam preparation and the same applies to IBPS Clerk. Beginning with Quantitative Aptitude, candidates should start their quantitative aptitude preparation by going through basic concepts and examples in significant and foundational topics like Quadratic equation, Number system, Surds and indices, Ratio and proportion, Simplification and Approximation, Average and practice enough questions to get a good grip on them. To study for quantitative aptitude, candidates can refer to books like RS Agrawal.
For the English language, students must begin with learning basic grammar rules and strengthening their vocabulary and comprehensive reading skills. Also, they must attempt a few questions every day on topics such as Error spotting, Fill in the blanks, Cloze test, Idioms and Phrases, Reading comprehension.
For Reasoning ability, students should begin by going through rules and tricks in easy chapters like Coding and Decoding, Alphanumeric Series, Direction and Distance, Blood Relation and practice enough questions in each from question banks and previous years IBPS Clerk papers.
For General and Banking awareness, students should start reading daily reputed English newspapers and weekly magazines for current affairs. In banking awareness, they must learn about the history of the Indian Banking system, Important banking and financial terminology. Students can also access updated current affairs and Static GK content for free by visiting exam preparation websites such as Testbook.
After the first 15 days, candidates are supposed to give online chapter-wise quizzes and tests and must take out some time in between for revision as well. Candidates are required to repeat the same at the end of the first month.
● 2nd Month
Candidates must start the second month with a revision of previously studied topics in each subject. After this, they must go through the following chapters in different subjects and attempt as many questions as possible in them.
Quantitative Aptitude - Interest, Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Time, Distance and Speed, Mixture and Alligation.
General intelligence - Puzzles, Ranking, Tabulation, Seating arrangement, Syllogism.
English Language- Comprehension passage, Jumbled paragraph, Cloze test, Active and passive voice.
General Awareness- Monetary policies, budgets, Government schemes, Introduction and working of important national financial institutions.
Attempt questions from previous years’ papers, quizzes and practice sets.
● 3rd Month
The third month should be reserved for studying, attempting quizzes and practice sets on Mensuration, Partnership, Data interpretation in quantitative aptitude.
In the English Language, continue with a few questions on comprehension passage, cloze test each day. Also, learn a few root and new words every day from books like Word Power Made easy will for vocabulary. Apart from this, regularly attempt quizzes on sentence completion, Fill in the blanks, Error spotting, para jumble.
In Reasoning ability, they should solve questions on Input and Output, Data Sufficiency, Inequality.
Lastly, in General Awareness aspirants should get acquainted with the news of recent appointments and resignations, sports. Devote the last week of the month for sincere revision and practice sets.
● 4th Month
Aspirants must accelerate their exam preparation and should devote maximum time of the day to studies however, they must not exhaust themselves and take proper rest.
The aspirants must cover the following topics in different subjects,
Quantitative Aptitude - Data sufficiency, Probability, Permutation and combination, Geometry and attempt sectional mock tests later.
Reasoning ability - Dictionary related questions, Verbal reasoning, Jumbled words and Advanced level questions on Seating Arrangement, Puzzles, order and ranking.
English Language - Synonyms and Antonyms, Reading comprehension, Cloze test, Essay and letter writing.
General Awareness - Static Gk such as National Parks and Wildlife Sanctuaries, Books and Authors, Important Historical Dates, Advancement in Technology and Science, Ministers and Portfolios, Geography of India and Neighbouring Countries.
The last 10 days of the month should be allotted to revision and attempting the regular mock tests.
● 5th Month
The Fifth and the last month’s time should only be utilized by aspirants for giving frequent full-length mock tests and revision. If they have few topics left to cover, they must go through them within the first 10 days of the month and should not start with anything new in the last 20 days of the final month. Attempting frequent tests will help with speed and accuracy and a quick thorough revision will help them retain what they have studied.
Candidates can visit various exam preparation portals such as Testbook, Gradeup, Adda 247 and attempt the online IBPS Clerk test series provided by them. These platforms also offer online coaching service and test series for other major government exams such as UPSC exam, SSC, RRB, Banking exam and other state exams.
