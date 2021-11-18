CS GO (Counter-Strike Global Offensive) has gamers and fans alike on the edges of their seats, wondering what will happen next. Will the hostage rescue mission be successful? Can the players defuse a bomb? Who will win the next round? It’s always one possibility after the other, and all this uncertainty gives the game an edge over other online games. While we cannot always be at the forefront of all this action, we can still enjoy the adrenaline by putting some money where our mouth is. But the only way to truly reap the awards of a good wager is to choose a good betting site from the start. So, what should you look at when making this integral decision?
The Promotions
Most betting sites offer bonuses to hook new players. After all, who will scoff at the chance to play for free and still make real money out of it? But here’s something that only top esports betting sites offer- running promotions! You see, it’s easy for a website to provide you with a signup bonus. But how much work are they willing to put in to keep you playing with them? Go for sites that will continue giving you rewards and chances to enter giveaways so you can spend less of your money to wager. Read eSports bookies reviews and comparisons on sites like www.esportsbettingwebistes.com. Also, keep an eye on those wagering terms and conditions- it’s always a good idea to read that fine print.
The Esports Market
While CSGO is a fantastic game where you can try your hand at winning, it’s not the only e-sport in the market. There will probably come a time where you will crave more than this FPS game and will want to test the waters with another game. Does that mean you’ll need to set up a whole other account on a different site? How about using a site that already has a wide selection, enabling you to move from one game to the other with ease?
The Licensing
What if you were to find out that the odds were stacked against you? -Not because you have not researched the games and players but because the bookie is unscrupulous. You should always investigate if a site falls under any gambling authority. Without licensing, a site does not have anyone keeping it in check. It can run amok as it pleases, and you would not have much of a chance to hold it accountable for its actions. Before you end up having your account closed or winnings terminated over dubious site policies, sign up on a licensed site.
The Payout Speeds
So, you’ve played and won, what’s next? Ideally, you should be able to withdraw your earnings as soon as you get them. But that’s not always the case. To avoid unnecessary delays, figure out if there are limits on how much money you can withdraw at a time. Does the site cap your withdrawals? Also, how many withdrawal options does it have? The more, the better, because you can choose the one that helps you access your money sooner. Dubious sites will always want to take you around in circles before they pay you (if they ever do) so beware of their withdrawal terms.
The Deposit Options
Times have changed, and people are no longer comfortable with divulging their personal information like they once were. With cybercriminals getting smarter and hacking being a common occurrence, it’s become increasingly common for players to use digital currencies. Does the site offer such an option? If not, what deposit options are available, and are they convenient for you? You don’t want to spend a lot of time effecting deposits into your account. That time is better spent researching the players and CS:GO stats to give you an upper hand with your wagers.
If all these determinants check out, give the customer support a call and see how they handle customers. You will then be good to go!
(guest article)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.