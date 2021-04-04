Preparing to live and work in UAE is a huge undertaking, so it is best to expect a ton of paperwork. It's likely that you'll be asked in submitting various personal documentation required for your UAE residency and employment, including and most especially your birth certificate and educational degree. However, your documents were issued from your home country. They won't be accepted in UAE or anywhere abroad unless they are legalized and authenticated. In this article, we'll give you a guide on authenticating your documents to either study, live, and/or work in UAE.
Before we dive into how your documents can be attested in UAE so they are valid when you enter the country, you may be wondering how you can determine which documents are to be authenticated.
There is no one rule which fits all circumstances. To accurately determine the kinds of documents that you would need to authenticate for legalization in UAE, you will have to confirm with experts providing attestation service in Dubai or anywhere in the country. You can ask them regarding the documents that an educational institution or employer would ask, depending on your goal.
Process of UAE Document Attestation
The process that UAE utilizes in confirming authenticity of documents issued overseas is called legalization or attestation. It involves different steps, which all need to be executed in the right order.
Step 1: Prepare the documents to be attested.
The first step would be to prepare the original documents for the legalization and attestation process. It will involve confirming your documents meet all of the requirements of local authorities who will be processing your document attestation.
It is also necessary for you to make sure that your certificates meet the different requirements of different consulates, including the UAE embassy in your home country as they will also legalize your document. If you allow an attestation service provider in Dubai, UAE to process the authentication of your documents on your behalf, they will also review your documents before they send them off to authorities. This way, you will know what to expect, most especially on whether or not the documents you've furnished will be approved for attestation.
Generally, degrees that are form an online educational institution- will be flagged by consulates and embassies. If your degree certificate isn't from any college or university that's accredited, then there is still a possibility to authenticate it. However, you must know that the process will be much more complicated.
If you're not sure that your documents are issued by recognized local authorities or if you're questioning the preparations you need to take for document attestation in UAE, then consult with attestation professionals in UAE right away.
The most common documents that are attested for use in UAE are the following:
- Police clearance
- Certification of no impediment to marriage
- Death certificate
- Marriage certificate
- Birth certificate
- Notarized documents (with certification from local courts)
- Affidavits (with certification from local courts)
- Documents from professional Regulation Commission
- License certifications
- School records e.g., diploma, transcript of records, etc.
Step 2: Have the documents authenticated by different government bodies.
The second step would involve the authentication of the documents with your home country's Department or Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The government authority will place their seal, signature or stamp of authentication onto your documents stating that they've attested the signatures, stamps, and seals that are in the documents. The Ministry will also authenticate the fact that your documents have been notarized by notaries within your country.
Step 3: Legalize the documents.
Legalization would be your last step in legalizing your documents. The process of attestation will be done at the UAE embassy in your home country. The consular staff is going to take time in reviewing your documents, making sure that they all meet the particular requirements set by the local government and of the UAE. They will also check if the documents have been attested by your country's Ministry/Dept. of Foreign Affairs. Once they are satisfied, they'll place their stamp, seal or signature on your documents, providing confirmation that they are now legal for use in UAE.
Take note: your degree still needs legalization from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA). This part of the legalization will occur in the UAE itself. After MOFA attestation in UAE, your certificates will be considered official and legal in the country.
it's important to remember that there are consulates and embassies that require several different supporting documents for attestation, such as transcripts, application forms, and special powers of attorney. If your certificates are submitted without the required supporting documents, then they will be returned to you unprocessed. If you'll be commissioning the assistance of experts for attestation of documents for use in UAE, supporting documents will include photocopy of the identification documents of the applicant bearing the signature of the applicant and a signed power of attorney that is executed by the document holder or applicant.
To know more about attestation of documents, seek the help of attestation experts in UAE such as Notary Public Dubai!
(NPD Guest Post)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.