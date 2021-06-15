Whether you are an experienced software developer or a newbie just finishing college, finding a new job is one of the most challenging tasks.
While applying for a job, it is important to be well-versed with the platform and language the company is built on. Therefore, you must sort out the companies you want to work with that aligns with your knowledge and experience.
Since you are looking to advance your career in technology, this guide is a good place to start.
Let’s have a look at the important guidelines that is crucial to finding a software developer job-
- The skills required as a software developer
- How to make a stellar resume
- Going beyond the resume
- Prepare for the technical interview
Skills required as a software developer
As a software developer, you are required to showcase the right mix of soft skills and hard skills in your software developer resume to land the desired job.
Let’s have a look at both skill types-
Hard skills
Hard skills are the technical skills that are essential to perform the job. As a software developer, it is vital to know the necessary programming languages. The required technical skills vary from company to company. Below are a handful of the most popular coding languages that employers seek-
- Python
- JavaScript
- Java
- C#
- C++
- CSS
- SQL
- R
Soft skills
Even though soft skills are not as essential as coding expertise, they can make a big difference. Here are some personal traits that can make you a well-rounded software developer-
- Problem-solving- The problem-solving skill is a valuable asset to the employer. The ability to solve a complex coding language is a valued skill.
- Time- management- The ability to use your time efficiently and effectively is an important skill. Managing time under tight schedules and timely delivery is a must-have skill.
- Passion- The tech space is constantly evolving. It’s crucial to upskill yourself with upcoming technologies from time to time.
Make sure that you mention skills that you truly hold and can substantiate in your resume and in an interview when asked. Any falsified information will make you lose the opportunity.
How to make a stellar resume
A resume is a first contact between you and the employer. If the resume is not done right, you lose the opportunity to get intrerviewed and prove your worth.
Let’s have a look into necessary guidelines to make a job- winning resume
- Read the job description carefully
- Find the right keywords to make your resume ATS friendly
- Research about the company and customize your resume accordingly
- Demonstrate the right skills and knowledge required to perform the job
Your resume must demonstrate that you hold the right technical skills and attitude to do the job. Exhibit the readiness and quickness in learning by showcasing the ability to work in a dynamic environment.
You can also add a link to your Github Portfolio of a few standout projects and LinkedIn profile to stand out of the crowd. They are a live example of your ability to do the job and substantiate the information you have mentioned in your resume.
You can also make a customized cover letter to support your resume.
Go beyond the resume
While the tech sector is constantly blooming, you still need to go a extra mile to get a job in your desired company.
You can invest time in building your own website, apps, and programs that prove your potential without uttering a word. It shows your efforts and passion for what you do.
Presenting such work samples in your interviews can prove to be a magic for you to get the job.
Also, building professional networks can go a long way. It can prove to be your greatest asset over time in your career. LinkedIn survey reveals that 85% of all jobs are filled via networking.
Pro Tip: Socialize with your colleagues, your school friends, visit events, and attend hachathon to make a good professional connections.
Prepare for the technical interview
Once you pass the resume screening, you will be called for an interview. It can either make or break your chances of landing the job. It’s an interview to assess your ability to do the job you wish to work for.
During the technical interview, often you’ll have to write code by hand on a white board with people watching. It can be terrifying. The code challenge is designed to be hard to evaluate how you perform under pressure.
Be confident. It’s not a big deal if you don’t know the answer to any question. Be honest and tell them the truth than to fake.
There are tons of resources available to practice for technical interviews. Pramp, Interview cake, cracking the coding interview book, to name a few.
Key Takeaways
Travelling the road of finding a job will definitely bring you many rejections and disappointments. Armed with these tips, you can be more confident and get hired as a software developer.
Here’s a quick roundup of the guide so that you don’t miss out on any important point-
- Make the right mix of hard skills and soft skills on your resume
- Put the right keywords on your resume required for a job to pass the ATS test
- Add a link to LinkedIn profile and your GitHub portfolio with a few outstanding projects
- You can support your resume with a customized cover letter
- Be honest and confident in the technical interview
(guest post)
