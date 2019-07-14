Credit cards can help you increase your purchasing power and enjoy money-saving deals, but also require prudent management. Among the responsibilities that come with owning a credit card, making your credit card payment on time is the most important. This is due to the fact that credit cards are notorious for racking up interest charges and late fees. These can leave you in a cycle of debt if you’re not careful as most credit cards remain functional even after you miss a payment. Any spends you make is added to the outstanding balance with interest.
A general rule of thumb is to avoid spending over 30% of your overall limit and only use as much as you can repay. To help you make credit card payments effortlessly, issuers now offer multiple online and offline payment options. So, you can choose one as per your convenience. Here is how you can pay your credit card bills easily using the following payment methods.
Online bill payment facility
Among the many convenient options on the internet, using the issuer’s online bill payment portal is among the best. This is because these transactions are instant and only require you to use your online banking details to proceed. Additionally, some issuers also let you make credit card payment through a smartphone application further simplifying the process.
NEFT
This is a direct bank-to-bank online fund transfer system that is almost always instant and extremely effective in making safe and secure payments. You pay though your bank accounts using net banking features, where you add the credit card’s bank details and your credit card number as a beneficiary. In most cases, credit card payments made through NEFT are carried out in under a day.
Auto debit services
Through your net banking account, you can also sign up for the auto debit service. This service automates payments, and you can set it up to make your monthly credit card payments. You can choose between making the minimum amount or the total amount of the bill. This minimises the effort needed as you can be sure that the bill will be paid every month as long as you maintain sufficient balance.
ATM payment facility
Making a credit card payment through the ATM is one of the few instant offline forms of payment. This requires you to have a debit card from the credit card issuer’s bank, following which you simply access the main menu at an ATM machine and choose the ‘Credit Card Bill Payment’ option. Then navigate the interface to complete the transaction instantly.
Using these payment methods will ensure that your payments are made on time and without the need of much effort.
Here are the 3 other tips you can use to make your credit card payment more mindfully:
- Check your bills from time to time: This will help you identify any fraudulent or wrong transaction and see where you’re overspending to manage your credit card payment better.
- Remember your billing cycle: This will help you make big-ticket spends during the beginning of the interest-free grace period, instead of at the end, thereby giving you more time to repay.
- Manage multiple credit cards better: If you have more than one credit card, choose all the billing cycles carefully and assign each card a certain spending category to organise spending and avoid debt. Opt for automatic payments to avoid missing payments due to carelessness.
Keeping this in mind, choose a credit card issuer who simplifies the entire experience for you, right from application to the bill payment facilities in place. One such option is the Bajaj Finserv RBL Bank SuperCard. You can apply for this credit card online, and enjoy instant approval as well. You also get up to 20,000 rewards point as a welcome gift, which can be redeemed for special discounts and deals on purchases.
The SuperCard also extends to you the benefit of an EMI card, which lets you convert any purchases over Rs.3,000 into 3 easy-to-repay EMIs. Furthermore, in terms of repayment, you can pay your SuperCard bill using the RBL MyCard App and pay through your phone. To apply hassle-free, check your pre-approved offer by entering your name and phone number and get instant approval on a customised deal!
(Author Bio: Digvijay Singh Kanwar is a professional content writer and digital marketing expert and he loves to write about finance and tech-based articles. You can contact him on digvijaykanwar96@gmail.com)
