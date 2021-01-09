Considering most people do not know how typical toilet paper is made, is the reason we've gotten to the point where it is mass-produced and destroying trees. Considering trees produce the very air we breathe, the fact that we are destroying tens of thousands of trees daily should be incentive enough to find an alternative. Eco-Friendly toilet paper usually is made from 100% recycled materials. It is whitened without properties that aren't bleach or chlorine so it is easy on the skin and won’t cause any allergies to flare up.
Some eco-friendly toilet paper has the visual consistency of something that would feel similar to sandpaper on the skin. But you shouldn't worry. There are many different eco-friendly toilet paper brands that are extremely soft and two-ply. They don't include chemicals that could irritate the skin.
Giving back to the community in times of need is a huge part of those manufacturers who make eco-friendly products, which is why people flock to tt in the first place. Many eco-friendly toilet paper brands offer incentives to customers to continue purchasing their products. One manufacturer will give single-use biodegradable toilets to those in need. The toilets neutralize bacteria so that it can be used as fertilizer.
While there are some manufacturers that tend to use completely recycled paper, some use bamboo instead. Considering that bamboo grows faster than trees, there really is no reason not to use it in eco-friendly products. Bamboo is completely sustainable and is grown in many different regions of the country which makes it easy to mass-produce.
An Eco-Friendly Option
There is also an eco-friendly toilet paper that is great for those that have sensitive skin. It is made from 100% bamboo which is hypoallergenic and won't cause any irradiation on the skin. Additionally, many of these brands don't include plastic in their packaging so you won't be destroying the planet further by throwing the wrappers away. Considering that over a third of the world’s paper waste comes from packaging rather than usable paper, that can dramatically decrease your ecological footprint. Bamboo is an especially strong choice for eco-friendly toilet paper. Not only does it grow much faster than paper made from hardwoods, but it also requires significantly less water to be nurtured.
If you are going to switch from the regular, traditional toilet paper you shouldn't think that you are going to compromise comfort and quality. There are many options available for anyone that requires something soft in toilet paper. Bamboo toilet paper also is the way to go if you are someone that struggles with allergies. Considering it is made from all-natural materials, you don't run the risk of getting a rash or breaking out.
While traditional toilet paper can seem comfortable, it isn't good for the planet. Trees are the life-force of the world and help it continue to exist. Instead of cutting down every tree we see for our own personal gain, we should put our foot down a little more and figure out an alternative. It seems as if we have a tree issue no one is ready to talk about but it is apparently there.
Luckily manufacturers of toilet paper who strive to stay green and eco-friendly have decided the importance of saving the planet. They usually don't include plastic in their packaging and either uses 100% recyclable materials. Having a product that is safe for the environment that we use in our daily lives could improve the air we breathe and keep the oceans clear from additional plastic. Be sure to do your research when switching toilet papers so you can find the right option for you and your family.
(guest article)
Log In
