It is that time of the year again. As the famous phrase, “Winter is coming”, mentioned in one of the most popular books, which is now also a very trending T.V. show, that is, Game of Thrones, depicts the arrival of wintertime, literally and figuratively. This well-known expression can have more than one connotation for the readers or the viewers to comprehend. Apart from the literal meaning, winters represent ‘coldness’ or ‘hard times’ in an individual’s life. Moreover, it also signifies the gloomy period that might represent the dark season. There are many famous poems that also provide the perfect metaphorical representation of winters, indicating it to be unhappy and related to darkness. Even though these feelings were experienced since the beginning, people are getting more familiar with the concept now, which is popularly known as ‘winter blues’.
Winter blues is a term given to the feeling of hopelessness and sadness experienced during a particular season of the year, which is, winter. This can be associated with shorter days because of which dusk is experienced earlier resulting in more dark periods in a day. Winter blues is a less severe form of Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), according to which, a person is likely to experience mild to severe symptoms of clinical depression, during a specific season, most commonly in winters.
This wintertime sadness occurs due to multiple reasons. According to the experts, the biological reason for the blues is that because of darkness, the body starts producing melatonin earlier in the day. Melatonin is a hormone that is produced by the body at nighttime which signals it to sleep. Thus, if the hormone is produced during the daytime, it can make an individual feel tired and drowsy. This also leads people to be less active during the daytime and less willing to participate in different social events. Because of the sleep-inducing hormone, the individual also feels demotivated to exercise or perform any sort of physical activity. The fatigue and sluggish behavior also lead to binge eating, and as a result, weight gain. This situation gets worse because of the warmth and coziness of the clothes and the bed which make it difficult for the individuals to get up. Additionally, low levels of Vitamin D (which we get from the Sun) lead to a few signs of depression, according to a few researchers. Therefore, people are more vulnerable to depression due to the lack of the ‘sunshine vitamin’. Thus, there are many factors that characterize this kind of a condition which should be observed carefully.
There are multiple ways to combat the winter blues and make this season a little more cheerful. Some of them are -
- Evaluate the intensity of the adverse effects - Firstly, it is extremely important to realize the extent of the adverse effects it can have on the mental and physical health of the sufferers. Thus, it should not be treated lightly if the symptoms are continually hindering the everyday routine. Individuals should not hesitate to consult a therapist if they are going through relatable symptoms.
- Indulge in new hobbies or activities - The best way to divert your mind is to experiment with new activities and hobbies. This can include watching a movie, cooking, baking, playing a musical instrument, learning a new language, playing indoor games for example card games like online poker India, other online board games, etc. When you divert your mind towards some other activity with complete focus, you take off your attention from your negative feelings or emotions. This is because you become more mindful of your present moment when you get all focused.
- Monitor your diet and sleep - It is also vital to consume a healthy diet, including a considerable portion of Vitamin D to abate the intensity of the winter blues. When you eat a balanced diet, your physical and mental health gets better. Not only a balanced diet, but it is also crucial to include abundant water in your diet. Staying hydrated is important to stay healthy. Now when it comes to sleep, it is essential to continue with the same routine and not change the sleep cycle frequently. This helps to maintain some consistency in your daily routine.
- Exercise is important - Exercise is important not just to stay fit but also to experience mood upliftment. Here is what happens - the hormones responsible for mood change get activated when we exercise and consequently, we feel happy and energized after our workout sessions. You can indulge in any form of exercise, from yoga to weight lifting to simple cardio or dance workouts. Exercise must be a part of our everyday routine because it helps bring down eliminate our stress levels significantly.
- Skill-building - If you want to reduce the negative impact of wintertime sadness, it is crucial that you keep upskilling yourself. The more skills you enhance, the more confident you will get. Moreover, if you spend some time building your skills, you will even get distracted by your negative emotions for some time. Skills here do not necessarily mean technical skills but also some general skills like soft skills, problem-solving skills, emotional intelligence, communication skills, etc. There are multiple ways to enhance your skills such as reading, listening to a podcast, playing online strategy games, watching informative TV series, etc.
Final thoughts
Winters can be really exciting for some people - there is a certain magic in experiencing cold breeze, pale sunlight, and freezing cold once a year. But there certainly is a downside that entails. It is common for people to experience wintertime sadness because of the various factors we have already discussed. It is important to regulate these factors so we can make the most of the winter season. Moreover, wintertime sadness should not be taken lightly and steps must be taken to beat them before they start creating a long-term impact on your health. Sometimes, it does not go away on its own and you might need to see a therapist to help you cope up with this change in a better manner.
(guest post)
(0) comments
