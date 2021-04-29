Choosing a great wedding anniversary present requires some thought as it is a very special occasion for a married couple. This is a day to celebrate their bond of love and to remember how far they have come and how much they have to look forward to in their married life. Whether a small or a milestone anniversary, a gift is always important. Here are some simple ways to pick the right anniversary gift, whether you follow a theme, want a romantic gift for your partner or create a celebration of the date.
Milestone gifts
There are traditional and modern gifts associated with anniversaries. The most well-known are the silver and gold anniversaries marking 25 and 50 years respectively. On these anniversaries gifts are usually made from the precious metals as surprise anniversary gifts for husband as well as wife. This could be a piece of jewellery like cufflinks for him or a pendant for her. Other ideas include an item of home décor that can be seen as a daily reminder of the love you hold for each other.
Experience gift to celebrate the date
Create everlasting memories with an experience that you share. Arrange for you to both have the time off together. Plan a weekend break to your favourite place that is not too far from home. This could be a luxurious hotel spa break or a cosy hotel in a resort where you are surrounded by nature. When the two of you are together you can leave concerns about work, finances and children and spend some time together without any concern for household chores and the other mundanities of life.
It is not always possible to take a break from home. You can still spend a romantic time together within your house. Plan to switch off all technology and spend time with each other talking and falling in love all over again. Have your children stay with their grandparents overnight whilst you cook something special together. Have your favourite music in the background, have candles to create a romantic ambience with a red rose on the table for a special touch.
Family party
On significant anniversaries, you may want to throw a party to thank all those who have supported you through your marriage. You could have a small celebration at home with family and friends or have a grand celebration at a local hotel who can take care of the catering. All those you love and cherish will be happy to celebrate this day with you, wishing you well for many future happy years together.
Base your gift on their hobby or interest
If your spouse is passionate about a band, sports team or is very focused on a particular subject, choose a gift that centres around this. You may have noticed that your partner has their eye on a new pair of shoes, the latest gadget or a new gym bag. Show that you have noticed their interest or listened to their conversation to know what it is they want. If they want to try something new, sign up for a weekend cookery course or book yourselves into a salsa dance class if you want to start your next year together with a new hobby.
Always write a card
If you are celebrating your anniversary, put a note in your diary to block out any appointments that could take you away from celebrating with your spouse. Everyone is busy these days, but your anniversary is not the day to make an excuse for forgetting an anniversary. Writing a card is a personal touch in which you can tell your beloved how grateful you are for their love and support. If you are not so good with words, look for a card with a good inscription inside and personalise it, even if just by using their pet name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.