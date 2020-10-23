If you are after for a new card game to try why not take a look at the wildly popular Andar Bahar. This amazing card game is huge in India and is played right throughout the country. The reason is due to its simplicity and its fantastic opportunities for placing bets. However, Andar Bahar can be just as exciting when played for fun as for real money.
Indian players will be ecstatic to know they can now play Andar Bahar online for real money. The first thing you need to know about any card game is the rules. Fortunately, these are easy, so read this guide, and you will be playing Andar Bahar in no time at all.
Core rules of Andar Bahar
You need at least two people to play Andar Bahar – a dealer and the player, or players if many people are in on the game. It is the job of the players to beat the dealer. How do they do this? Here is a step by step guide to playing Andar Bahar:
- The dealer deals one card face up – this is called the joker or the game card.
- Next, players bet which side they think a matching card will land on.
- There are two choices – Andar is on the left, Bahar is on the right.
- The dealer deals cards from the pack one by one alternating from the Andar side to the Bahar side.
- If the matching card lands on the side you picked, you win!
That is all there is to it! Andar Bahar has no fiddly rules or complications which stand in the way of you and your betting enjoyment.
Andar Bahar side bets
You might be a person who likes even more winning opportunities when you play. The great news for you is that as well as the main bet, Andar Bahar may also provide a number of side bets to increase the thrills and chances to win. Some side bets you may come across are:
- Betting on a certain card suit
- Betting on the card’s colour
- Betting on the card’s number or rank
- The number of cards the dealer flips before finding the matching card
- And a lot more!
As you can see Andar Bahar might be simple but it is also versatile. It is no wonder Andar Bahar is one of the most popular games in India ! In the past it could be played anywhere dealers and players could be found. Now, you can play the game at any time online at sites which has live dealers hosting games 24/7 for your Andar Bahar enjoyment!
(guest article)
