Bitcoin and cryptocurrency are a secure way to make payments online at places like casinos. Most online casinos accept cryptocurrency to pay for and play all your favorite casino games. Aside from casinos, you can spend Bitcoin online at other vendors or even find ways to turn it into cash and money you can spend at stores.
There are some merchants online that you can shop at and spend your bitcoin. Since bitcoin is purely digital, only vendors that are set up for online sales can accept bitcoin. No brick and mortar store can accept it since you cannot physically pay with it.
You might be able to make some purchases of video games and other online games with Bitcoin, just read the fine print from the vendor before you sign up to make sure you don’t sign up for a vendor assuming they take Bitcoin when they do not.
Try out the Gyft mobile app to turn your Bitcoin into gift cards. This is a great way to turn Bitcoin into money you can use at vendors that do not accept payment via Bitcoin. Turning your Bitcoin into money you can use is arguably the easiest way to spend it, as every vendor in the world will accept real cash.
Bitcoin and Casinos
Arguably the easiest way to spend your bitcoin is at an online casino like the Roof Top Room. Online casinos are the best place to spend your bitcoin and you will have a wide variety of games to choose from before you play.
Online slots might be the best way to spend your Bitcoin, since you can sign up and start playing so easily. Most online casinos are going to give you a welcome bonus for signing up and registering an account with them. Don’t miss out on these bonuses, as it can help stretch your Bitcoin even further.
At online casinos, you can play just about any game you would play at a brick and mortar casino. If you want to play poker or blackjack you can do that too and usually pay with Bitcoin. Many casinos will give you bonuses and they might even match your deposit if you pay with Bitcoin and make recurring deposits. Think of these deposit matches as a sale price, as you are essentially paying half price for a casino game.
The nice thing about online slots is you can actually earn bonuses, free money, and hit jackpots giving you more Bitcoin that you can spend elsewhere. Online slots can be the key to hitting jackpots and earning more money. That’s something nothing else on this list can offer.
Shop at Select Merchants with Bitcoin
While not all merchants accept bitcoin, some do. In 2020, it is possible to do some of your holiday shopping online and pay with Bitcoin. Many of these merchants also are putting products at sale prices to encourage shoppers to spend their Bitcoin.
When you are looking for a merchant that accepts Bitcoin you are going to have an easier time finding a merchant if they are only online. Stores that sell products in brick and mortar buildings are less likely to accept Bitcoin since their online sales are secondary to what they can sell you in person.
Most times merchants will say on their website what forms of payments they accept, and you might find that you are eligible for discounts if you pay with your Bitcoin. It all depends on the merchant, as others don’t accept it at all.
How exactly does Bitcoin work?
If you are new to cryptocurrency and bitcoin, you might be confused with how to use it as a payment method. There are a few key things to remember about cryptocurrency:
- It is essentially a digital payment system, you cannot spend it in a brick and mortar store like you would spend physical cash – think of it like real money, but money that is only accepted online and only accepted by certain vendors
- Bitcoin was the original type of cryptocurrency but there have been other types to follow suit, and most times the words Bitcoin and cryptocurrency are used interchangeably even though technically Bitcoin is a type of cryptocurrency
- Transactions are checked against proof of work or proof of state, which just proves you have money in the account and protects the merchants in the event you do not have the money you say you have
For a company to accept cryptocurrency and Bitcoin as a payment method they must be an online vendor set up with cryptocurrency. Think of Bitcoin as a digital form of payment that does not actually involve real dollars. It’s a way to pay using technology without whipping out your credit card or bank account information.
Gift cards and Debit Cards
In some cases, you might be able to turn your Bitcoin into a gift card to spend at a vendor that does not accept Bitcoin, which can be a great way to spend it. Look for these online, so that you can easily turn your Bitcoin into real money that you can use anywhere you want.
The Gyft mobile app is a great way for you to turn your Bitcoin into cash and use the money at a brick and mortar store that does not accept Bitcoin. If you are out at a store and trying to buy groceries, for example, this app can help you access your Bitcoin and turn it into cash you can use at the grocery store. Turning your Bitcoin into real money you can spend might be the easiest way to spend it.
Companies like BitPay will actually let you turn your Bitcoin into a debit card with money you can access. Sometimes you might be able to find a Bitcoin ATM, which can work the same way as an ATM that you use to take out cash. If you need to access your Bitcoin, this could be the best way to do it.
(guest article)
