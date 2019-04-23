SEO is currently one of the biggest business opportunities having strong consistency and is not going to fade away in the upcoming years. It is the heart of internet marketing and browsing. Every day almost 90 percent of the individuals spend time browsing Google, looking for different kinds of informations, websites, services. The future scope of SEO business is highly profitable.
All about SEO Startup at home
An SEO start-up does not require huge investments like organizational costs. You can easily start it from your home initially as an independent SEO service provider and develop it into an agency in the future. If you want to have a detailed picture of SEO business and lead generation you can check out Webmarketing 123 - Seo Business Start up page for a clear idea about the benefits and challenges.
Requirements of Profitable SEO business from home
a) Thorough knowledge of SEO optimization skills
Before you plan to start an SEO business, it’s advisable to have a certified training on SEO or you can even work for SEO companies for at least 1 to 2 years to acquire the expert level knowledge. You need to have a thorough understanding of-
• Keyword analysis
• Writing quality contents with the strategic insertion of keywords
• Complete knowledge of Google Analytics
• Writing SEO friendly meta tags and meta descriptions
• Reviewing and solving website errors
• Expertise on Social media, blogs and working with hyperlinks
• How to build user interaction
• HTML programming skills
b) Build an interesting website
A creative and professional website is a must to build trust among clients. Build a strong portfolio in your website listing out your SEO certifications, work experience, training experience, your area of expertise and the services you will be providing. Do research on the pricing you are going to offer for your services and mention them accordingly on the website.
c) Build a Monitoring system
Create an analysis, monitoring and reporting feature in your website, to set some specification before offering your services to the client. You can seek the help of any developer to integrate this feature on your site.
How to gain Clients for SEO business
a) By Free give away resources
As an independent startup, you can start with a free giveaway of resources to attract web traffic. Prepare a quality report of one or two pages about yourself, your services and pricing and set it for free download. Now whoever downloads the report and shares it gets a valuable resource from you with your company name mentioned and in return, you draw CTR traffic to your website. You can go for Paywithatweet or Social Locker free giveaway tools.
b) By Partnerships
Search for agencies that have partnerships in areas other than SEO so that when clients ask for SEO services to them, they can refer them your website and in return get 10% as the referral fee from your charged amount from the client. This way from renowned agencies you can gain many beneficial clients but make sure services are up to the mark so that you can sustain the partnership with them.
c) By user interaction
Make a point to use the live chat feature on your website to speak to the visitors. You can also address inquiries in LinkedIn and quora for better user interaction. Answer all of their inquiries about SEO, help them but make a point no to do excess promotion of your services.
Final Words
SEO business is great to start with if you follow the above-mentioned strategies. For better results, you can even hire freelance web designers to provide designing services along with SEO to yield more profits.
