We have all heard hundreds of stories about life-changing digital money- bitcoin. Anonymous traders are claiming that they are converted $ 1000 into millions in few months. But what exactly is a bitcoin. Bitcoin (BTC) is a digital value, which is utilized and shared electronically. Bitcoin is a decentralized P2P network. It is not fully controlled by any of legal institutions or individual persons. Bitcoins are not meant for printing and their total number is limited. Characteristics of bitcoin:
- Decentralization-independence of the network and currency from any authority
- Anonymity -these days, banks know practically everything about their clients: credit history, addresses, phone numbers, which is not the case with bitcoin
- Speed-bitcoin network processes payments almost immediately
- Irreversibility-once you send a bitcoin to someone, there is no way to return it unless the receiver wants to send them back to you.
Rise in crypto popularity
The popularity of cryptocurrency is growing every day and the effects of the increase in the value of bitcoin can be felt in all spheres of life. Many people gained great wealth almost overnight because of this, but some suffered great losses. What`s the most interesting factor of cryptocurrencies is that they and blockchain are pushed to the forefront, which allows everyone to better understand how revolutionary this technology can be. Today, people use this type of currency to buy businesses, real estate and to achieve other goals. However, despite the dizzying rise in the value of bitcoin, many people still have doubts about the possibility of potentially losing a large amount of money if it collapses. Still, reality has shown that gains are hard to resist. This is why many representatives of the gaming businesses have included the most famous cryptocurrency bitcoin in their management. Gambling and bitcoins are so well connected because they pose a kind of risk, and gamblers like to take risks.
Bitcoin casinos
Bitcoin casinos have become commonplace as more and more casinos on the internet accept bitcoin as the currency to conduct transactions. These transactions are considered faster and more secure than regular transactions made with credit cards, internet bank transfers, or cash. Blockchain technology offers more secure game platforms and thus provides security to players that their data is safe. One of the biggest benefits of using bitcoin in gambling is that users can remain anonymous, all they need to do is to invest funds from their bitcoin wallets. In this way, there is no need to share personal data, targeted by hackers. Another advantage of bitcoin casino is that they have better odds of winning than traditional casinos, which attracts a large number of players. Transaction processing costs are kept to a minimum, so the payout percentage is higher in most cases.
A large number of casinos offer the ability to bet on bitcoin while playing popular games such as slots, blackjack, roulette, poker, and others. If all this appears attractive and interesting to you, you can start your bitcoin casino. But before you decide to get into this business make sure you have fully investigated and understood how the bitcoin system operates.
Below is a list of things that should be done for a successful business.
Bitcoin casino checklist:
Obtaining a gambling license and registering all the documents
This procedure is expensive and long but is a priority in managing a successful bitcoin casino. This license should assure players that you are operating following the law. However, there are a few things to keep in mind when talking about regulating online gambling with bitcoins.
- Regulation on bitcoin is openly discussed in all countries
-A few gambling jurisdictions already distribute licenses to casinos allowing Bitcoin
-Most governments still do not consider bitcoin a real currency
-Countries that ban gambling may take some steps against bitcoin gambling despite non-existent regulations.
-These days Bitcoin is becoming accepted in more and more countries.
Purchasing a reliable bitcoin casino software
For the business to work well, you should choose excellent bitcoin casino software. There are too many casino software providers, and each software has its specifications. Some of the most significant determinants when choosing casino software are:
-quality of graphics, animation, and sound
-security system
-payment methods
-multilingual platform
-player support service
-reputation and license
Payment methods
It is recommended that you check the status of the payment methods you want to use. Be aware that payment methods vary in terms of expenses, transaction speed, restrictions, and more.
Game content
In the great competition among bitcoin casinos, you have to stand out and offer unique game content. Make sure that your game library consists of various game genres to suit different players.
Site design
The design of the site must be eye-catching, but also well-organized and functional. Players should be able to easily navigate the site of your bitcoin casino, and get the information they need.
Marketing and promotions
As you have already decided to start this business, you should eventually promote it. You can attract players to your bitcoin casino shop by giving them free programs, bonuses, and promotions. Also, you need to focus on retaining existing players, and for this purpose you can create special loyalty programs, to reward regular users.
Based on all that has been said, we can conclude that starting this type of business is not an easy job and carries a certain risk. But the effort pays off, as experts claim that bitcoin casinos will continue to grow in the years to come.
(guest article)
