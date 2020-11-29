Menopause can be a hard time for all ladies out there. It ends up changing your body in a way you are not really used to. This involves the less production of estrogen and progesterone in a women’s body’s. The common effects of menopause include:
- Insomnia
- Dry and dull skin
- Hair fall
- Night sweats
- Pain in joints
- Mood swings including depression
- Racing heart beat
- Bone density loss
- Urinary issues
- Dry vagina
- Gaining weight
These symptoms can be a nightmare for women out there, and it’s best if they try to relieve these symptoms. Have a look down below at a bunch of ways you can use in order to survive menopause.
- Eat healthily
Eating healthy plays a major role when it comes to surviving during menopause. Remember, your body is changing during this time, and it’s best if you eat the right nutrients. Make sure to eat lots of fruits and vegetables in order to gain the strength you need. Moreover, you also need to increase your calcium to deal with bone related problems during this time. Eating healthy can also help in maintaining your weight during this time period.
- Increase your intake of vitamin D
Another thing you need to focus on is your intake of vitamin D. Make sure to increase your intake of vitamin D as most adults are deficient in it. You can even opt for vitamin D or menopause supplements in order to deal with this. Vitamin D can actually help your out in improving your performance and cheering up your mood.
- Get rid of caffeine and alcohol
Another thing you need to focus on is to get rid of caffeine and alcohol. It is known that these can actually increase your symptoms of insomnia, racing heart, and even night sweats. So if you are someone who is addicted to caffeine, you can now opt for drinking fresh juices. Also, instead of this, you should focus on drinking lots and lots of water. Make sure to drink about 8-12 glasses of water every day in order to deal with dry skin and reduce bloating too. Do not forget to stay hydrated at all times. Water plays a very important role in one’s wellbeing so it’s best if you carry a water bottle with you no matter where you go.
- Sleep
Sure, it can be hard to sleep during this time due to your mood swings; however, make sure to True sleeping as much as you can. Turn off the lights and get in bed early. Make sure to put your phone on the side and do not use it at all. Get a warm blanket, change into your pajama, and get as comfortable as you can. Now you need to try sleeping as it will play a huge role in maintaining your health. Also, if you are having a hard time sleeping at night, make sure to stop napping in the day time. Trust me, it will make a huge impact on your overall routine, and you will end up feeling alt better than before.
- Exercise
Make sure to exercise during this time. Since you will be gaining weight, you need to make sure to maintain your health by losing weight. This will also make your bones stronger and will reduce bone loss too. Regular exercise also plays a major role in decreasing one’s stress level, cheering one up and helping with sleep.
Here are a couple of ways ladies can use in order to survive during menopause.
(guest article)
