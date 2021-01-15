When living in a city like Delhi, you have to take extra care of your skin. This is the only way to maintain healthy skin throughout the year. Otherwise, the city’s pollution and harsh weather conditions will end up deteriorating your skin’s condition. In case you are already dealing with skin problems, you should seek professional help from the best dermatologist in Delhi. They will thoroughly check your health and provide you with the most suitable solution. Therefore, your issue will get resolved within no time.
However, you can take some precautionary measures beforehand to ensure that these problems never arise in the first place. To help you out, we have brought here eight such tips that you can follow to keep your skin intact in the harsh environment of Delhi.
Let’s begin with them!
#1 Make Sunscreen Your Best Friend
If there is one skincare product that you need to use throughout the year, it is your sunscreen. But before rushing to buy sunscreen, you should first know how the sun can harm your skin. Some sun significant damages include:
- The sun’s UV rays can cause untimely wrinkles on your skin.
- Sun rays can lead to tanning and hyperpigmentation.
- There can be excessive oil secretion due to sun exposure.
- In some cases, the UV rays can lead to skin cancer.
- Actinic keratoses problem is also seen in some people who spend much time in the sun.
To avoid all these problems, you need to apply sunscreen regularly. Plus, it would help if you looked into the SPF that you are picking. It should be appropriate according to your sun exposure time. It would also help if you also took some other precautions like minimizing sun exposure, wearing full-covering clothes, hats, sunglasses, etc.
#2 Limit Your Washes
Summers usually feel like you can bathe several times a day, especially in a humid city like Delhi. However, using too much cleanser can lead to skin damage. It happens because washing your skin leads to dryness, which makes your skin produce more oil. Hence, you end up having more greasiness on your skin than usual. That is why experts recommend limiting your skin washes to a maximum of twice a day. Apart from this, you can use a tissue or cold water to remove the oil buildup on your skin gently.
If your skin has already been damaged because of excessive washing, you should visit your nearest dermatologist. They will help you out. Don’t forget to use your Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card here for a hassle-free consultation or treatment.
#3 Choose Makeup Wisely
We understand that you can’t survive without makeup, even a single day. But the hot and humid weather of Delhi can make your foundation look runny or thin. For this reason, you will have to change your makeup habits during summers. So, instead of your regular heavy foundation, you can pick mousse or powder variants because they are light in texture. Moreover, you can explore some alternatives like BB and CC creams. They won’t look bad even on the hottest days of the season. These options will also avoid clogging of pores and will keep your skin looking healthy throughout the season.
#4 Find A Water-Based Moisturizer
Most of the oily skin people don’t prefer to put on a moisturizer during summers as they think that skin produces enough oil. However, this is where they go wrong. Due to a lack of hydration on their skin, they tend to experience more sebum and acne. Thus, you have to apply moisturizer even during summer. To ensure that your skin doesn’t get greasy due to the cream, you can pick a water-based moisturizer. These formulations are specially designed for oily skin people so that their skin remains hydrated and oil-free.
#5 Don’t Forget Exfoliation
A significant danger for oily skin people is the clogging of their pores. This not just makes the skin look dull but also causes problems like acne and blackheads. The only way you can avoid the trouble is by exfoliating your skin weekly. You can use a suitable face and body scrub here. In case you don’t know which scrub to pick, you can take professional advice from the best dermatologist in Delhi. They will recommend you the most effective products according to your unique skin condition.
#6 Face Mask Is A Must
Face masks can remove the excess oil from your skin while reducing sebum production as well. Currently, you can find clay masks in the market. They prove to be extremely beneficial for oily skins. However, remember here to check the ingredients of the product before picking. If you are aware of some components that don’t suit your skin, you need to avoid them. Plus, you should do a patch test first to ensure that the mask is safe for you. Once assured, you can use the mask as per the instructions.
#7 Use Blotting Sheets
You can’t wash your face repeatedly when you are out. The difficulty increases if you have makeup on your face because using a cloth or a tissue will ruin it. It is where blotting sheets will save the day for you. These small sheets can be used to soak away the excess oil on your face at any point in time. You need to dab them on the oily area, and your skin will get matte again. Moreover, these sheets are handy enough that you can carry them anywhere you wish to.
#8 Take Your Makeup Off
This is an all-time tip for makeup lovers. Before heading to bed, you need to take off your makeup with a suitable remover. Even if you did light makeup in the morning, you must clean it before sleeping. It will ensure that no product blocks your pores or causes acne. Therefore, keeping your skin healthy and smooth.
Conclusion
These tips will help you protect and maintain your oily skin during Delhi summers. But, in case you end up having any skin problems, don’t hesitate to contact a nearby dermatologist. Being experts, they will guide you the best. Plus, you can use your Bajaj Health EMI Card here to tackle any financial requirements.
