(Whether it’s by airplane, train, or car, there are many ways of traveling from India to Cambodia. We break down each method in our travel guide.)
With thousands of years of history, inspiring nature, and UNESCO-listed World Heritage Sites, Cambodia is a top destination for any intrepid traveler.
However, as one of our Southeast Asian ‘neighbors,’ it can be confusing trying to figure out how to get from India to Cambodia — until now.
Once you have your visa, it’s time to plan the ultimate trip to Cambodia. With our practical guide, you’ll learn the easiest way to travel between the two countries, which routes to take, and what to see along the way.
Convenient and Fast: India to Cambodia by Plane
Without a doubt, the most convenient way to travel from India to Cambodia is by air.
There are many reasons why travelers should opt to take the plane.
First off, traveling by plane is the quickest way to reach your destination. This is especially true if you are departing from the eastern side of the country, such as from Bengaluru, Kolkata, or Chennai. The average flight time is around six to eight hours, but you’ll hardly notice it as you enjoy watching the latest films, engaging with the in-flight entertainment, or getting a good night’s rest (especially on red eye flights!)
Second of all, flying is stress-free. Unlike driving, taking the train, or riding a bus, there’s no need to figure out directions, read timetables, or get lost in translation. All you need to do is show up at the airport and enjoy your flight!
Finally, and perhaps most importantly, flying to Cambodia is convenient. Thanks to modern infrastructure and international airlines, there are dozens — if not hundreds — of flights departing to Cambodia every week. You can choose a flight that works with your vacation schedule and from your nearest airport.
There are many airlines that serve routes from India to Cambodia, including Air Asia, Air India, Singapore Airlines, Malaysian Airlines, Sri Lankan Airlines, and Thai Airways.
As a bonus, you can even visit two countries in one trip by finding tickets with long layovers in hubs like Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Hong Kong, and more.
Stopover in Thailand: Travel By Train
Although there is no direct railway network from India to Cambodia, that hasn’t stopped intrepid travelers from planning an alternative method.
Fans of train transport can buy an airline ticket to Bangkok and take the train to Cambodia from there.
The easiest way is to buy a train ticket from Bangkok to Ban Klong Luk, a city that’s right on the border between Thailand and Cambodia. The train feels like a time machine thanks to the simple wooden benches and slow pace but, to many, it’s an indispensable part of the journey.
From Ban Klong Luk, travelers can cross the border on foot, and take a bus or shared taxi from Poipet to Siem Reap.
The Adventure of a Lifetime: Driving From India to Cambodia
Finally, those who want to have an adventure that will stay with them for the rest of their life can opt to drive from India to Cambodia.
Although the total mileage will depend on your starting point, a trip from New Delhi to Phnom Penh, the capital of Cambodia, will take you a little over 4,700 km (2,900 mi).
This epic journey can pass up through four countries, depending on your route: Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Thailand. A non-stop trip will take you about 4 days to complete, although the real fun is taking stops and exploring new countries along the way.
Best Sights to Visit in Cambodia
Now that you have your transportation figured out, it’s time to plan your time in Cambodia! Here are some of the best attractions to get you started:
- Angkor Wat — Perhaps the most famous site in Cambodia, Angkor Wat is a massive complex of temples. Be sure to visit in the morning to catch the sunrise, as well as other Cambodian sites like Angkor Thom!
- Koh Rong Samloem — An island off the southern coast of Cambodia, this is a popular destination for swimmers and those who love the beach.
- Kratie — A charming town with French influence and architecture.
- Kep National Park— Suffering from temple fatigue? Get back to nature with a trip to Kep National Park, where you’ll be surrounded by lush vegetation and plenty of stunning vantage points.
